German freelance visa to allow stay for 3 years: Eligibility, how to apply

German freelance visa is a new way for qualified, self-employed professionals to stay in the country without depending on the employer. It allows an individual to work independently in the country as long as they show proof of work and financial means. The visa is for a validity of up to 3 years with multiple entries.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

It also allows the person to stay in the country for three years, which may be extended, and apply for a residence permit eventually.

According to the official Germany visa website, a freelancer in Germany is a professional who sells their services independently or works in liberal professions, like teachers, journalists, translators and therapists. The visa allows multiple entries.

Unlike the work visa that depends on the employer, or the tourist visa which restricts work, this visa option will provide flexibility to qualified professionals to work on their own terms.

Why is it important for Indians

For Indians, there are many constraints in applying for a visa in European countries. In this context, the German freelance visa allows Indians to work independently without constraints.

This will allow qualified professionals to stay in Germany for three years to start with, and they can also file for an extension and eventually obtain a settlement permit.

Eligibility criteria for German self-employment visa

The eligibility criteria for applying for the freelance visa in Germany are:

The individual applying should be from a country that has no visa agreement with Germany.

If the individual is from a country that has a visa agreement with Germany, but they want to stay in the country for longer than 90 days.

Freelancers must hold a professional license, such as a diploma or vocational training, to practice their activity.

Proof of financial means should also be presented.

If the individual is above 45, proof of a valid pension should be provided.

There must be enough financial resources for the business, such as equity capital or a loan commitment.

How to apply

To apply for the German freelance visa, these steps need to be followed:

Fill out the application form for the visa. This can be done through an online application form, available on the Videx website.

A visa appointment is then scheduled with a German embassy or consulate in your country.

An individual needs to prepare several documents required in the process, which include a passport, travel insurance, passport photographs and so on.

Once the visa appointment is scheduled, you will have to visit the embassy or consulate in person, and you may also be asked to sit for a short interview.

Overall, the application takes up to 45 days to get processed and sometimes takes longer due to rush.