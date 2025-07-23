Indians can travel to 59 countries without visa, passport ranking improves | Full list of visa-free destinations

The Henley Passport Index report released on Tuesday placed India on the 77th position in the global ranking of passports from countries across the world, weighed as per the number of countries you can travel without visa on the passport. Indian passport was 80th in 2024, now stands three steps up.(File Photo)

India has pushed itself three spots up from last year's index when it was 80th. It now shares the 77th position with three other countries: Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal, all of which secure visa-less travel to 59 countries.

The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations, its website says.

The 2025 ranking marks the second consecutive improvement for the Indian passport.

When it comes to the absolute number of countries one can visit visa-free, last year it was higher for India, at 62. The ranking, however, is relative to how other countries' passports too are performing in the particular year.

India's neighbour Pakistan is 96th on the list, better than its 101st rank last year.

Visa-free travel on Indian passport | Full list

Indians can travel visa-free to 19 nations in Africa, 18 in Asia, 10 in North America, 10 nations in the Oceania region, and one in South America.

Singapore has topped the list this year, too, providing visa-less travel to 194 countries. It does not share the top spot this year. In 2024, it shared the spot with Japan, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

Japan and Korea are tied for the second position, facilitating visa-less travel to 190 countries, with the third position secured jointly by Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain. Citizens of these countries can travel to 189 countries without a visa.

What is the Henley Passport Index?

According to its official website, Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The index is formed on the basis of data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) followed by research and enhancing by Henley & Partners’ research team.

Following are the fifty nine foreign countries where Indians can travel visa-free:

1. Angola (Africa)

2. Barbados (North America)

3. Bhutan (Asia)

4. Bolivia (South America)

5. British Virgin Islands (North America)

6. Burundi (Africa)

7. Cambodia (Asia)

8. Cape Verde Islands (Africa)

9. Comoro Islands (Africa)

10. Cook Islands (Oceania)

11. Djibouti (Africa)

12. Dominica (North America)

13. Ethiopia (Africa)

14. Fiji (Oceania)

15. Grenada (North America)

16. Guinea Bissau (Africa)

17. Haiti (North America)

18. Indonesia (Asia)

19. Iran (Asia)

20. Jamaica (North America)

21. Jordan (Asia)

22. Kazakhstan (Asia)

23. Kenya (Africa)

24. Kiribati (Oceania)

25. Laos (Asia)

26. Macao (Asia)

27. Madagascar (Africa)

28. Malaysia (Asia)

29. Maldives (Asia)

30. Marshall Islands (Oceania)

31. Mauritius(Asia)

32. Micronesia (Oceania)

33. Mongolia (Asia)

34. Montserrat (North America)

35. Mozambique (Africa)

36. Myanmar (Asia)

37. Namibia (Africa)

38. Nepal (Asia)

39. Niue (Oceania)

40. Palau Islands (Oceania)

41. Phillipines (Asia)

42. Qatar (Asia)

43. Rwanda (Africa)

44. Samoa (Oceania)

45. Senegal (Africa)

46. Seychelles (Africa)

47. Sierra Leone (Africa)

48. Somalia (Africa)

49. Sri Lanka (Asia)

50. St. Kitts and Nevis (North America)

51. St. Lucia (North America)

52. St. Vincent and Grenadines (North America)

53. Tanzania (Africa)

54. Thailand (Asia)

55. Timor Leste (Asia)

56. Trinidad and Tobago (Africa)

57. Tuvalu (Oceania)

58. Vanuatu (Oceania)

59. Zimbabwe (Africa)