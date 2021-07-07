Germany lifts travel ban from India; fully vaccinated people won't be quarantine

Germany has lifted ban on most travellers coming from India, that was hit by the severe wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), led by the delta variant. The changes in the travel advisory come into effect starting Wednesday, German ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner, announced on Tuesday.

Indians who are fully vaccinated, meaning they have been administered with both doses of the jab, or who can demonstrate they have recovered from the Covid-19, will not need to quarantine on their return or arrival, according to the revised guidelines. "From tomorrow, Germany is removing the entry ban and easing travel rules for five countries where Delta variant is widespread, including India," Lindner said in his tweet.

The changes were done after Germany reclassified India as "high-incidence areas," downgraded from the 'virus variant countries' listing.

India saw an explosion in daily Covid-19 cases as it battled the second Covid-19 wave in April-May. Following the surge, Germany banned entry for travellers from India under preventive measures.

India was classified as a virus variant area at the end of April, followed by Nepal and the UK in May. The EU country Portugal, as well as Russia, were added to the list on June 29.

The changes to the travel rules come as the fall academic session is set to commence in Germany and many Indian students are pursuing their education there. However, due to the major backlog in visa application, it is likely that the process may take longer than before.

The country also lifted the ban from Nepal, Russia, Portugal and the United Kingdom

