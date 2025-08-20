‘Gestapo boom, govt hellbent on creating police state’: Owaisi slams bill to remove PM, CMs

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the introduction of a Constitution Amendment Bill, which seeks to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers who are facing allegations of serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days. The AIMIM chief said that the Bill gives a “free run” to the executive agencies.(ANI Grab)

Opposing the Bills, Owaisi said that these “violate the principle of separation of powers and undermine the right of the people to elect a government.” “This government is hell-bent on creating a Police State. This will be a death knell unleashed on the elected government,” Owaisi added.

The AIMIM chief said that the Bill gives a “free run” to the executive agencies “to become judge and executioner based on flimsy allegations and suspicions.”

Owaisi further said that the Bill would empower “unelected executives and agencies to play the role of legislature”, adding that the amendment would leave the chief ministers and ministers to the “mercy of the agencies”.

“Indian constitution is being amendment to turn this country into a police state,” the AIMIM chief said. “This is nothing but creating a Gestapo to ensure that our democracy does not survive,” Owaisi added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three Bills – the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The latter also proposes changes to section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which proposed the removal of a sitting CM or minister in case of arrest or detention over serious criminal charges.