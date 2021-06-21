'Get ready with tractors': Rakesh Tikait rallies farmers against govt, says 'false cases' won't hold

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday rallied fellow farmers against the government, asking them to "get ready with tractors" as he issued an ultimatum to the central government over the contentious farm laws. "This government is not going to agree. It needs treatment. Get ready with your tractors, we will have to intensify the movement to save our lands," Tikait posted from his official handle on Twitter. A day ago, the farmer leader had said that the central government should get over its 'misconception' that the farmers would go back from their protests because they won't.

Rakesh Tikait asked the farmers to unify under one cause and said, "Either the farmers and the public will remain or this government. The voices of farmers can't be subdued with false cases."

There were isolated reports of disturbances across protest sites over the past few days, as the police blamed the farmers for dismay, while the protesters, in turn, said that their movement has been largely peaceful, yet the police used force to disperse them. Protesting farmers have also been opposing the public functions of the BJP-JJP leaders in Haryana over the farm laws.

The Delhi Police alleged earlier this month that several protesters had assaulted two of its special branch officers at the Singhu border who were at the site for ground analysis. An FIR against unknown protestors had also been lodged at the Narela police station. Decrying the allegations, Rakesh Tikait had said that the intention of the police and government is to instigate farmers.

The farmers' protest, which is still underway at the border sites of the national capital Delhi, has been consistent with its single-minded demand to repeal the three farm laws, even though more than 200 days have passed since the movement began. They have demanded that the three laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.