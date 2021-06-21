Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Get ready with tractors': Rakesh Tikait rallies farmers against govt, says 'false cases' won't hold
india news

'Get ready with tractors': Rakesh Tikait rallies farmers against govt, says 'false cases' won't hold

Rakesh Tikait had earlier said that the intention of the police and government is only to instigate farmers to shift their focus away from their protests.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. (PTI)

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday rallied fellow farmers against the government, asking them to "get ready with tractors" as he issued an ultimatum to the central government over the contentious farm laws. "This government is not going to agree. It needs treatment. Get ready with your tractors, we will have to intensify the movement to save our lands," Tikait posted from his official handle on Twitter. A day ago, the farmer leader had said that the central government should get over its 'misconception' that the farmers would go back from their protests because they won't.

Rakesh Tikait asked the farmers to unify under one cause and said, "Either the farmers and the public will remain or this government. The voices of farmers can't be subdued with false cases."

There were isolated reports of disturbances across protest sites over the past few days, as the police blamed the farmers for dismay, while the protesters, in turn, said that their movement has been largely peaceful, yet the police used force to disperse them. Protesting farmers have also been opposing the public functions of the BJP-JJP leaders in Haryana over the farm laws.

The Delhi Police alleged earlier this month that several protesters had assaulted two of its special branch officers at the Singhu border who were at the site for ground analysis. An FIR against unknown protestors had also been lodged at the Narela police station. Decrying the allegations, Rakesh Tikait had said that the intention of the police and government is to instigate farmers.

The farmers' protest, which is still underway at the border sites of the national capital Delhi, has been consistent with its single-minded demand to repeal the three farm laws, even though more than 200 days have passed since the movement began. They have demanded that the three laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakesh tikait farmers protest repeal of farm law
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts

Cat reacts to its human eating grilled cheese sandwich, video is a must-watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP