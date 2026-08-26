‘Get this started or…': CJP warns Delhi CM Rekha Gupta over condition of govt schools

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday targeted Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and threatened to hit the streets again if the government schools in the Sanjay Colony area of Chhatarpur in the national capital were not repaired as allegedly promised to students.

CJP's Saurav Das criticised the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government over the state of schools in Sanjay Colony. (Reuters/ANI)

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CJP co-convenor Saurav Das said he inspected the schools as part of the group's “School Thik Karo” campaign. He claimed that residents of Sanjay Colony had given the government until September 15 to begin the promised work on the schools.

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‘Get this started or…’: CJP’s warning to Delhi CM

In posts on X, the CJP's official account and Saurav Das criticised the BJP-led Delhi government over the state of schools in Sanjay Colony. They alleged that the premises were filled with garbage and that children were being forced to study in poor conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} “The people of Sanjay Colony have decided 15 September as the deadline for the promised work to begin. We won’t act as silent spectators anymore. Get this started before the deadline, else, we will be back,” the CJP wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The people of Sanjay Colony have decided 15 September as the deadline for the promised work to begin. We won’t act as silent spectators anymore. Get this started before the deadline, else, we will be back,” the CJP wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Saurav Das targets Delhi CM, says school ‘lying in shambles’

Das, in his post on X, said Gupta had visited Sanjay Colony in Chhatarpur in February. Six months later, he said, “A great river of garbage welcomes school children”.

“The school that you promised you will fix, will construct a new one, is lying in shambles. The local villagers only demand a proper school for their Nursery to 12th std children,” he wrote.

Das said he conducted an audit of the school as part of the CJP campaign. He alleged major safety concerns and that students lacked basic facilities.

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“I found both the MCD school and Delhi Govt school with tin roofs, no flooring, garbage everywhere, terrible mid-day meal, no access to computers or libraries, toilets either not built or in pathetic conditions,” he wrote.

He further warned that the group would stage another protest if the government failed to deliver the demands before the deadline set by local residents.

“We will return if you don’t get our schools fixed. 15 September is the deadline Sanjay Colony citizens have agreed to. We are watching and will not stop until you give us what you yourself promised. Education cannot wait for this long,” he wrote.

The Delhi government, Rekha Gupta and the BJP’s Delhi unit have not responded to CJP’s claims so far.

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