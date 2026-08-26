CJP leaders under radar, intel tracking on: How Delhi Police is gearing up for Sept 5 march

On Monday, the CJP announced a peaceful 2.5-km march from India Gate to the Delhi police headquarters on Jai Singh Road. The group has alleged that the Centre failed to honour commitments made to young protesters when the Jantar Mantar stir was called off last month. Families of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants who died by suicide and victims of alleged police brutality are expected to participate, along with students, youth organisations and young citizens from across the country.

The Delhi Police has begun preparing for the Cockroach Janta Party's ( CJP ) proposed September 5 march, with officers assessing the expected crowd, monitoring organisers and considering additional paramilitary deployment, even though the group is yet to seek official permission for the protest.

Police had earlier said that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita are already in force in the New Delhi district area where India Gate is located. They have also maintained that protests and marches are permitted only near Jantar Mantar and require prior permission.

"The department has not received any request for any march or protest from their side," said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma.

A CJP spokesperson said they will be informing the Delhi Police about the protest in the coming days.

With the proposed route falling outside a designated protest site, police are also considering asking the organisers to shift the venue, depending on the estimated turnout.

'No possibility the protest is legal' An officer asking not to be named said, "There is absolutely no possibility that this protest is legal. India Gate is not a designated site and also huge crowds there will lead to major law and order as well as traffic violations. Also, we do not allow marches in New Delhi due to security issues."

Police have now started "chalking out" plans to ensure "nobody" is allowed at India Gate, said one officer, asking not to be named. Two officers told HT that senior police officers, including joint commissioner of police (New Delhi) Nupur Prasad and officers of the New Delhi district, held meetings on Tuesday to assess the proposed protest and maintain security in the area.

Prasad did not respond to HT's requests for comment.

Police said they will also push for a venue change from New Delhi district to Ramleela Maidan or other place, based on the estimated number of protesters.

CJP leaders under radar Meanwhile, a team at Parliament Street police station has collected details of the group's leaders, spokesperson and other organisers. Police are monitoring their social media activity and assessing whether protesters and supporters could travel to Delhi from other states, the first officer quoted above said.

"We have also found families of NEET victims and other student leaders will join them. We are keeping a check on them. If CJP does not approach us, we will reach out to them. It's too soon to say but in case there's mobility from multiple states or groups, our staff is already keeping an intel on social media and transport," said the officer.

A second officer said, "As of now, Special Branch and other teams are onto estimating the size of the protest. Based on the Tuesday meetings, we have been asked to retain the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and call ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) if there's sizable crowd."