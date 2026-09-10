Dipke hits back at ‘CJP visits only BJP-ruled states to check schools’ criticism, cites Punjab, Karnataka visits

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday rejected criticism that the organisation selectively visits schools in BJP-ruled states, saying its teams had also inspected schools in Punjab, Karnataka and Jharkhand. Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke (PTI)

Citing these visits, Dipke said the organisation had raised shortcomings in the education systems of the three states with their respective governments.

“Sourav went to Punjab and spoke on shortcomings, Ashutosh went to Karnataka, Ankit went to Jharkhand,” Dipke said in a video posted on X.

Dipke said the visits had resulted in government officials taking cognisance of the concerns raised. He said the Punjab education minister called co-convenor Sourav Das for a meeting and assured him that the shortcomings highlighted by the organisation would be addressed.

According to Dipke, the Karnataka education minister similarly held a meeting with Ashutosh Ranka and assured the team that the issues raised would be worked on. He said a similar response came from the Jharkhand government.

Why Dipke's response? His remarks came amid criticism of CJP's visits to schools in BJP-ruled states and allegations that the organisation was targeting those governments. Hitting back at the criticism, Dipke questioned why the organisation faced hostility when it highlighted poor conditions in schools.

“So when we show the condition of the schools in the BJP-ruled states, then why do they send goons? Why are you so much against education?” he said.

Dipke further accused his critics of being indifferent to the educational needs of children from poorer families. “You don't want the children of the poor to get a good school. You don't want the children of the poor to get a good education,” he said, before asking, “Why is education such a problem for the people of Pau-Pau?”