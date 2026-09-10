With ‘whistle’ symbol, EC recognises TVK as registered political party; CM Vijay thanks people

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay said on Thursday that the Election Commission of India has officially declared Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as a recognised political party in the state and Puducherry. The poll body has recognised ‘whistle’ as the official election symbol of TVK. (File Photo/PTI)

The poll body has recognised ‘whistle’ as the official election symbol of the party.

Addressing the people of Tamil Nadu and expressing his gratitude to them, Vijay wrote in a party statement, “We are overjoyed that your Whistle symbol, which quietly brought about this democratic revolution, has also been recognised as the official symbol of TVK”.

"For over three decades, you have showered me with boundless love, bestowed upon me a rare and embraced me with maternal affection as one of your own- son, an elder brother, and a younger brother, granting me a permanent place in every household and heart," the 51 year old actor-politician said.

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Vijay launched his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party two years back in 2024 with ‘secular social justice’ as its core ideology.

“Within this short span, you (Tamils) have performed a grand miracle during the Assembly elections that no one in the political history of Tamil Nadu has ever witnessed,” the CM said.

“You elevated TVK into the single largest party with 35 per cent of the vote share,” he added.

‘Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’ After winning the recently held Tamil Nadu assembly polls and emerging as the the single largest party in its debut, TVK formed an alliance with the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Referring to the alliance, Vijay said that "aiming for corrupt-free, honest governance, we formed the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance and under the leadership of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam established a historically, remarkable government."

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"My people, you have created a grand miracle in the political history of Tamil Nadu. As a testament to this, the Election Commission of India has officially declared your Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a recognised political party in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry," he added. .

Vijay extended his gratitude to party cadres, administrators who worked tirelessly to safeguard the party.

After making its political debut in the Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged victorious by winning 108 seats. However, it fell short of the mandated 118 requirement to form the government.

The party, formed a post poll alliance with the Congress, VCK, IUML. After a gap of 59 years, Congress has two representations in the chief minister C Joseph Vijay led cabinet, while IUML and VCK has one, each.

The Left parties which has won in two seats, each, decided to provide 'outside support' to the TVK and it is not part of the government.

Noted politician Vaiko-led Marumalarchi Munnetra Dravida Kazhagam (MDMK) which has been an erstwhile partner in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, also became a part of the TVK led Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance.