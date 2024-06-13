Ghaziabad: 5, including 2 children, killed as house catches fire in Loni area

Ghaziabad: Five persons – including two women, a girl (seven years) and a seven-month-old baby – were charred to death during a major fire incident at a three-storey house in Loni’s Behta Hajipur locality in Ghaziabad on late Wednesday night, police said. Officials said the cause of the fire was probably a short circuit. A major fire broke out at a three-storey house in Loni’s Behta Hajipur locality in Ghaziabad on late Wednesday night.

“We received information late at night from Behta Hajipur that several persons were trapped in a house which was engulfed in the fire. Local police and fire service rushed to the spot. Initially, a woman and a child were rescued in an injured state and sent to hospital for treatment. The fire began from the ground ground of the building, and occupants were trapped on the first and second floors. Five bodies were recovered, including those of two adults and three children,” said additional police commissioner of Ghaziabad Dinesh Kumar P.

The officer added that the locals told police that the fire spread thick and fast when it came in contact with some thermocol/foam material stored inside the house.

“We are trying to ascertain the identities of the deceased and also the reasons behind the fire,” Dinesh Kumar added.

Vivek Chandra Yadav, DCP (rural), later said two injured were identified as Usma, 26, and a minor boy.

The police identified the deceased persons as 26-year-old Nazra and her daughter Ikra, 7, Shaiful Rehman, 35, Mohammad Faiz (seven months) and Parveen, 28.

“They all belong to the same family. The material stored on the ground-floor was akin to thermocol-cups. We have asked the fire department to ascertain the material and also to find our whether any commercial activity was taking place in the house,” the DCP added.

The fire department officials said they received a call around 9:15pm, and four fire tenders were rushed to the scene.

They said the residential building comprised the ground floor and two other storeys.

“Two fire tenders were pressed into service initially and two were sent later. The reach to the house was from a narrow lane, and the fire tenders could not go inside. We had to connect and join hoze-pipes to about 400-500 metres in length to take water to the building on fire,” said Rahul Pal, chief fire officer (CFO).

The officials said narrow approach lanes and overcrowding in the area also hamped fire-fighting measures.

“The fire started on the ground floor where foam material was stored, and the fire soon spread to the first and second floors. There were no windows, and we had to break walls in many places to enter the building amid thick smoke and raging flames. Two injured persons were found and rescued from the first floor,” the CFO added.

The officer said that a total of seven persons were trapped inside the house.

“The five bodies were recovered on the second floor. They could not reach the roof of the second floor due to thick smoke and fire in the staircase. The roof of the second floor also collapsed partially during fire-fighting. This hampered the fire-fighting and rescue efforts,” the CFO added.

The officials said the fire was brought under control in about two hours.