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Man accused of murdering Ghaziabad teen on Bakrid killed in encounter
The accused behind the murder of a 17-year-old in Ghaziabad's Khoda has been killed following an encounter with the police in the early hours of Sunday.
Updated on: May 31, 2026 10:51 am IST
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The accused behind the murder of a 17-year-old in Ghaziabad's Khoda has been killed following an encounter with the police in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.
The accused, a resident of Khoda area, was wanted in connection with the stabbing of a Class 11 student, who succumbed to injuries on Friday while undergoing treatment.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Dhawal Jaiswal, in a press statement, said the main accused was injured during an exchange of fire with a police team in the Khoda area.
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He was rushed to a hospital where died during treatment.{{/usCountry}}
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He was rushed to a hospital where died during treatment.{{/usCountry}}
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