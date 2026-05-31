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Man accused of murdering Ghaziabad teen on Bakrid killed in encounter

The accused behind the murder of a 17-year-old in Ghaziabad's Khoda has been killed following an encounter with the police in the early hours of Sunday.

Updated on: May 31, 2026 10:51 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The accused behind the murder of a 17-year-old in Ghaziabad's Khoda has been killed following an encounter with the police in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The accused, Asad, was killed during an exchange of fire with a police team in the Khoda area.(AI-generated image)

The accused, a resident of Khoda area, was wanted in connection with the stabbing of a Class 11 student, who succumbed to injuries on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dhawal Jaiswal, in a press statement, said the main accused was injured during an exchange of fire with a police team in the Khoda area.

 
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