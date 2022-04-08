Management student from Ghaziabad shot dead outside subway station in Canada
A student from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Canada’s Toronto on Thursday. According to reports, Kartik Vasudev, who was studying management in Canada, was killed during a robbery attempt.
The student’s family is based in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad.
The deceased’s father said Kartik had left for Canada in January and was also working at a restaurant. He said some fired at his son while he was coming out of a subway station around 5pm local time. He was on his way to work.
The body will reach India in three days.
(With inputs from UP bureau)