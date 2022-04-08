Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Management student from Ghaziabad shot dead outside subway station in Canada
india news

Management student from Ghaziabad shot dead outside subway station in Canada

The deceased’s father said someone fired at Kartik while he was coming out of a subway station around 5pm local time. He was on his way to work.
Kartik Vasudev was shot at in Toronto Canada.(HT )
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 08:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A student from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Canada’s Toronto on Thursday. According to reports, Kartik Vasudev, who was studying management in Canada, was killed during a robbery attempt.

The student’s family is based in the Sahibabad area of ​​Ghaziabad.

The deceased’s father said Kartik had left for Canada in January and was also working at a restaurant. He said some fired at his son while he was coming out of a subway station around 5pm local time. He was on his way to work.

The body will reach India in three days.

(With inputs from UP bureau)

