...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Ghost’ clue cracks three-decade old murder, police find skeletal remains of woman who went missing in 1992

According to police, a breakthrough in the case emerged after members of Shamshuddin’s family reported seeing the apparition of victim Farzana

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 09:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has recovered skeletal remains believed to be of a woman killed in 1992, reopening a decades-old case with excavation underway on Wednesday at Vatva’s Qutubnagar area of Ahmedabad, officials aware of the matter said.

Police suspect Farzana was killed following a dispute linked to their relationship. Photo for representation(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The remains are suspected to belong to Farzana alias Shabnam, a Mumbai resident who had come to Ahmedabad to meet her partner, Shamshuddin over three decades ago, and allegedly disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Police suspect she was killed following a dispute linked to their relationship, as her visit reportedly created tension within his family, the officials said. “Shamshuddin is believed to have disposed of the body in a well inside his house, allowing the crime to remain undetected for over three decades. He has since died. The case was initially treated as a missing person matter in 1992 and did not progress as a murder investigation at the time,” a police officer requesting anonymity said.

Also Read | Delhi expressway fire accident: 5 members of family killed after cab catches fire

 
crime branch gujarat police murder
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Home / India News / ‘Ghost’ clue cracks three-decade old murder, police find skeletal remains of woman who went missing in 1992
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.