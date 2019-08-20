Congress’s Ghulam Nabi Azad sent back to Delhi again, this time from Jammu airport

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 17:10 IST

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, was stopped at Jammu Airport Tuesday this afternoon and sent back to Delhi.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad left for Jammu today at 1.30 PM by flight No. UK - 812 Vistara Airlines. After deboarding at Jammu airport Ghulam Nabi Azad was detained at the behest of the current administration from 2.55 pm. Now he’s been sent back to Delhi from there. He was not allowed to go home or attend the meeting at Jammu Pradesh Congress Committee Headquarters either,” an aide of the Congress leader said.

On August 8, Azad, who is also a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, was stopped at the Srinagar International airport and sent back to Delhi by the local administration.

On that trip, Azad who is a Congress general secretary, had planned to interact with Congress workers and assess the situation in the valley after the Narendra Modi government scrapped Article 370 and split the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir which were imposed ahead of the Centre abrogating Article 370 have gradually lifted in some areas in Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley, but the curbs are in still place in several areas.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 17:01 IST