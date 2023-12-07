close_game
close_game
News / India News / Girl, 13, kills self by jumping before moving train in Mathura

Girl, 13, kills self by jumping before moving train in Mathura

PTI |
Dec 08, 2023 05:14 AM IST

Girl, 13, kills self by jumping before moving train in Mathura

Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said, "the mother of the 13-year-old girl slapped her when she declined to go to school on Tuesday. Angered by it, the girl went to Alwar-Mathura railway track and jumped before a moving train."

HT Image
HT Image

Police handed over the girl's body to the family on Wednesday after a post mortem. She was in class 9.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Get Latest India News and Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out