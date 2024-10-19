Girl locks boyfriend in trunk to hide him from family. This happens next

A viral video on social media shows a girl hiding her alleged boyfriend inside a metal trunk after being caught by her family while secretly meeting. Girl hides boyfriend in a metal box after family discoveres couple's secret meeting.(X)

The girl's family catches the couple and, after some argument, forces her to open the trunk. When she finally does, a frightened boy emerges, visibly sweating. As her family members react angrily, the girl tries to protect him, pleading with them not to harm him. It seems she hid him to avoid getting caught, but the plan failed.

The family members can be heard speaking in Odia, though the exact location is unknown. The video was shared on X and has since gained widespread attention, racking up views across social media.

Netizens share mixed reaction

The post has sparked mixed reactions. While some netizens support the couple’s right to meet, others express concern about the boy’s safety, noting that staying inside the trunk for too long could have been dangerous.

“Similar case happened in the West. A woman locked her boyfriend in suitcase and he died,” a user said.

In another news, Odisha Police exhumed the body of a 44-year-old man who died in a road accident in Kalahandi district to conduct a post-mortem after allegations of organ theft, a senior officer said.

The investigation began after the deceased’s son filed a complaint, alleging that although his father had suffered head injuries and received treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack, they discovered surgery marks on his abdomen.

“We suspect the hospital authorities may have removed some of my father's organs," the son claimed.

The deceased, Babula Digal, a businessman, sustained head injuries on October 13 when he was hit by a mini-truck carrying iron rods while traveling with his wife and son on a motorcycle towards Rampur.