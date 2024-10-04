Woman accused of suffocating boyfriend by locking him in suitcase requests hair and makeup for murder trial

A woman is facing trial for allegedly killing his boyfriend by locking him inside a suitcase. Before her trial, she had a special request for the court, which many have slammed. She urged the judge to allow her to get her makeup and hair done by professionals. The murder accused requested a professional makeup artist and hairstylist, but a judge denied it. (Orange County Sherriff's Office)

“A Florida woman accused of fatally suffocating her boyfriend in a suitcase requested to have professional hair and makeup for her murder trial. Sarah Boone made the request before she took the stand at a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, four years after she was arrested over the bizarre death of her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr inside their Winter Park, Florida apartment,” Dailymail wrote.

“Died during a game while drunk”

“She claimed Torres died during a booze-fueled game of hide and seek, however investigators countered with footage from her phone showing him thrashing around in the suitcase, telling her: 'I can't f***ing breathe’,” the outlet added.

As per the Mirror, Boone told police that after initiating the drunken game of hide-and-seek, she went to bed and woke up about 30 minutes later. She said she assumed her boyfriend had come out of the suitcase.

Boone further claimed that she thought he was downstairs when she didn’t see him beside her the following day. At around 11 am, she went down to find him.

"Sarah freaked out and remembered the last time she saw Jorge was when she zipped him in the suitcase," according to her arrest document.

Judge’s reaction to her request:

She reportedly requested a team be brought in to “spruce her up for the courtroom.” However, the judge denied the request. He even refused to have her own lawyers apply makeup, citing that it is considered contraband.

Dailymail posted a video on Instagram capturing a conversation between Boone’s lawyer and a judge.

"Sarah and Jorge were both laughing that she zipped him the suitcase," her arrest affidavit said, reported the Mirror.

Her attorney, James Owens, argued in court that she was “coerced into speaking with police and was not read her Miranda rights properly.” It was further claimed that she suffers from “battered spouse syndrome” and “Torres had a history of domestic violence against Boone.”

If convicted of the second-degree murder, Boone could face a life sentence.