Bhadrak, A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, triggering a protest by locals, police said Wednesday. Girl 'raped, murdered' in Odisha’s Bhadrak, one held; locals stage protest

Bhadrak Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rout said one accused was arrested from Jagatsinghpur district in connection with the case.

The incident came to the fore when some people found the blood-soaked body of the minor near a bush in Baligaon under the Chandbali Police Station limits on Tuesday evening, another officer said.

The girl's family lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that she was raped and murdered.

Local people staged a road blockade in Baligaon on Tuesday night, demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the crime.

The protestors also gheraoed the Chandbali Police Station this morning.

"The girl's father complained that his daughter had been missing since Tuesday evening. He also alleged that the girl was raped and murdered, and those involved in the crime dumped the body in the bush. We are investigating the incident. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of sexual assault and murder," the police officer said.

The police will take all necessary legal action in the case, and one platoon of police force has been deployed in the area to maintain the law and order situation, the SP said.

SDPO Trilochan Sethi, Chandbali Tahsildar, and Chandbali Police Station Inspector-in-Charge Paresh Mohanty have been camping there.

Sethi said the situation is now under control.

The SP said the police are looking into allegations by locals that unauthorised shops were set up and liquor was sold illegally in the locality.

“We will remove illegal shops and take strong action against those involved in unlawful activities. We will launch a special drive to curb illegal liquor and ganja sale in the district," he said.

Local Tahsildar Bhabatosh Mallik said the unauthorised shops have been identified and will be evicted from the encroached land.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.