Gita, Natyashastra in UNESCO World Register; India now has 14 entries

New Delhi: With the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra being added to UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register on Friday, India now has 14 entries on this international register that was set up in 1992 to list documentary heritage of outstanding value. The Bhagavad Gita, containing 700 verses in 18 chapters, is embedded in the Bhishmaparv (Adhyay 23-40) of the Mahabharata. The Natyashastra, preserved at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute and codified around the 2nd century BC (Before Christ), is associated with the Nāṭyaveda, an oral tradition of performing arts (@PiyushGoyal/X)

“A proud moment for every Indian across the world! The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. The Bhagwad Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation and consciousness for centuries. Their insights continue to inspire the world,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

Among the other Indian entries are 30 Manuscripts of the Rig Veda from the archives of the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI), Pune, that was listed in 2007, Saiva Manuscript from Pondicherry in 2005, the Gilgit Manuscript in 2017 and the Maitreyayvarakarana was listed in 2023.

Also Read: Rig Veda on UNESCO ‘treasures’ list

The announcement was shared by Indian ambassador to UNESCO Vishal V Sharma and Union minister of culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. “A historic moment for Bharat’s civilisational heritage. This global honour celebrates India’s eternal wisdom and artistic genius. These timeless works are more than literary treasures—they are philosophical and aesthetic foundations that have shaped Bharat’s worldview,” Shekhawat said.

“The Manuscript Collection of Bhagavadgītā is an ancient Samgraha-grantha of Indian thought with world-wide readership and influence; Manuscript of the Natyaśāstra of Bharatamuni is a Seminal text of Indian Performing Art,” India’s permanent representative to UNESCO Vishal V Sharma said.

The Bhagavad Gita, containing 700 verses in 18 chapters, is embedded in the Bhishmaparv (Adhyay 23-40) of the Mahabharata. It has influenced generations with its teachings on Nishkaam Karma (selfless action) and unwavering adherence to Dharma (duty).

The Natyashastra, preserved at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute and codified around the 2nd century BC (Before Christ), is associated with the Nāṭyaveda, an oral tradition of performing arts. Comprising 36,000 verses known as the Gandharvaveda, the Natyashastra outlines principles of natya (drama), abhinaya (performance), rasa (aesthetic experience), bhāva (emotion), and sangīta (music).