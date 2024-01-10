'Give birth to lots of children, PM Modi will build houses': Rajasthan minister's remark sparks row

Rajasthan cabinet minister Babulal Kharadi has sparked a controversy by encouraging people to have more children and said that there should be no problem as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will build houses and provide gas cylinders at highly subsidised rates for them. Rajasthan cabinet minister Babulal Kharadi(File )

While addressing a public meeting in Udaipur on Tuesday, the tribal development minister said that it is a dream of PM Modi that no one should go to bed hungry and without a roof over their head.

"It is a dream of the prime minister that no one should sleep hungry and without a roof over their head. You give birth to lots of children. Pradhan mantriji will build your houses, then what is the problem?" Kharadi said.

He further said the central government has reduced the prices of LPG cylinders by ₹200 and the BJP government in Rajasthan is now making the cylinders available to people under the Ujjwala Scheme for ₹450.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was present at the event when Kharadi made the statement. As soon as the minister made the remarks, the audience burst out in laughter while the leaders present on the stage were seen looking at each other.

Kharadi who was elected as an MLA for the fourth time in the 2023 assembly polls from Jhadol constituency, has eight children -- four sons and as many daughters -- from two wives. The entire family lives in Neechla Thala village, in Udaipur.

