‘Shabash Shinde’: Sena's jibe on Vedanta-Foxconn; 'deal in exchange of CM post'

The Shiv Sena in its editorial said the deal of Vedanta-Foxconn went from Maharashtra to Gujarat in a very simple manner -- the BJP asked a favour from Eknath Shinde for making him the chief minister and thus it happened, the editorial of its mouthpiece Saamana said. "This is not an allegation but our conviction. The way Fadnavis sent the international finance hub from Mumbai to Gujarat, Eknath Shinde has just allowed the Foxconn-Vedanta deal to go to Gujarat. Tomorrow, they will sell Mumbai too," the editorial said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Foxconn is just the beginning. The deal over Foxconn has been simple. It is clear that they (BJP) told him (Shinde) that they made him the chief minister. Have given your MLAs crores. Now you had over the key to Maharashtra's vault to us," the editorial said.

Referring to Raj Thackeray's demand for a proper investigation into how the deal went from Maharashtra to Gujarat, the Shiv Sena said it is good that he expressed concern but the culprit is 'his friend' BJP. "All engines of Maharashtra's development will now take a turn to Gujarat," the editorial said claiming that Shinde was made the chief minister to halt the progress of Maharashtra.

"Shinde was assuring his band of MLAs in Surat and Guwahati that there is nothing to be scared of. 'We now have a massive power backing us. We will get whatever we want'. Shabash Shinde! You have got whatever you want, but the youth of Maharashtra have been robbed of their employment opportunity," Shiv Sena said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The strong editorial comes amid the controversy over the Vedanta-Foxconn deal that went to Gujarat. Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said after the Vedanta-Foxconn deal, the Bulk Drug Park project was lost to Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. "Eknath Shinde didn't just take away our 40 MLA's but also big projects of Maharashtra to Gujarat. Who is responsible for the loss of 2 lakh crores and 1 lakh job opportunities in our state," Aaditya Thackeray said.

As Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal clarified that the choice of Gujarat was made independently a few months ago, Aaditya Thackeray said some messages were being circulated to create confusion between two separate projects. Foxconn for phone assembly was signed under earlier government but Vedanta-Foxconn was initiated in 2022, the former minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON