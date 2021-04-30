Give priority to weaker sections in Covid vaccination: Chhattisgarh CM to PM

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that socially and economically weaker sections of the society should given priority in Covid-19 vaccination as there is a possibility that they may get deprived of it if only online registrations are allowed.

He demanded on-site registration for the 18-44 age group in the manner it was for the above 45-year group. Baghel said they have sought 2.5 million doses of Covishield and Covaxin. Out of them, the state will get 300,000 doses in May.

Baghel urged that an order of priority in this age group should be set by the Government of India and added that the socially and economically weaker sections should be the first ones in line.

On Thursday, the chief minister stated that according to an estimate, about 13 million people out of the 29 million population of Chhattisgarh are in the age group of 18-44 years, and as such, 26 million doses would be required for their vaccination. So far, 72% of the 5.87 million people of age 45 and above have been vaccinated.

“Including the frontline workers, more than 4.8 million people have been given the first dose of the vaccine and total 634,000 people have been the second dose. In this way, more than 5.4 million people have received the doses of the vaccine,” Baghel said.