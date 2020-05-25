e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Given a choice, more than 50% travellers arriving in Goa opt out of Covid-19 test

Given a choice, more than 50% travellers arriving in Goa opt out of Covid-19 test

Goa has now registered 67 cases of the coronavirus, 19 of whom have recovered leaving the active case count at 48 -- all of whom arrived in the state within the last two weeks after inter-state travel restrictions were eased.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 23:32 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
With the recommencement of flights, the Goa government modified its standard operating procedure to make the coronavirus test upon arrival only optional with the passengers being given an option to choose between a coronavirus test and home quarantine.
With the recommencement of flights, the Goa government modified its standard operating procedure to make the coronavirus test upon arrival only optional with the passengers being given an option to choose between a coronavirus test and home quarantine.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Only 26 of the 66 passengers who arrived in Goa on Monday in the first two flights opted to take a coronavirus test on the first day since flights restarted, Health Secretary Nila Mohanan informed.

Of the 13 flights that were scheduled to land in Goa, 10 were cancelled leaving only three flights to land in the state -- one from Bengaluru and two from New Delhi.

“The first flight arrived from Bengaluru with 30 passengers 15 of whom opted to take the Covid-19 test while from the second flight which arrived from New Delhi carrying 33 passengers 11 opted to take the test,” Mohanan said. All passengers tested negative for coronavirus.

“The third flight (from New Delhi) is scheduled later in the evening,” Mohanan said.

With the recommencement of flights, the Goa government modified its standard operating procedure to make the coronavirus test upon arrival only optional with the passengers being given an option to choose between a coronavirus test and home quarantine. Symptomatic patients, and people who have come in from abroad will be mandatorily tested while those who can produce a Covid-19 free certificate from a registered ICMR lab are free to go.

The Goa government was bracing for 2000 flight arrivals however only around 100 arrivals are expected owing to the spate of cancellations.

Goa has now registered 67 cases of the coronavirus, 19 of whom have recovered leaving the active case count at 48 -- all of whom arrived in the state within the last two weeks after inter-state travel restrictions were eased.

Another person tested Covid-19 positive on Monday being the co-traveller of a person who travelled to Goa and was detected positive two days ago.

tags
top news
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In