‘Gives clean chit himself’: BJP MP's dig at Sisodia; says ‘Kejriwal will meet…’

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has asserted that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the same fate as that of arrested AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, saying those involved in allegedly looting Delhi's exchequer won't be able to escape.

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Reacting to Sisodia's arrest in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy, Manoj Tiwari said, "I can clearly foresee that in future, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would meet the same fate as jailed ministers Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. You can cheat a human being, but you can't cheat God. The way Delhi's treasury has been looted, I don't think any criminal or corrupt person will be able to escape."

Days after the arrest made by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

In a video statement, the BJP MP from North East Delhi also took a swipe at Sisodia for giving himself clean chit in the case and said the AAP leader fails to provide an answer when confronted with his WhatsApp chats related to alleged money laundering.

“In such a situation, the law will do its work. After a long interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate, the arrest of Manish Sisodia makes it clear that the roots of corruption are very deep.”

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent him to Judicial Custody till March 20.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate produced Sisodia, under arrest in a money laundering case related to the city government's excise policy, before a special court and sought his custody for 10 days.

(With ANI inputs)