Glass-enclosed vistadome rail car on Shimla-Kalka route flagged off

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday flagged off glass-enclosed vistadome coach rail car on the heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line, besides inaugurating other facilities.

The new rail coach has a thick toughened glass roof-top, enabling passengers to have a broader view of the surroundings. It is fitted with night vision close circuit cameras with LED screens, besides other upgraded facilities, including infotainment system.

The rail car becomes the first in the country to have an open-window restaurant, the CM said during its inauguration. The coach has facilities like dry pantry, wooden PVC flooring and cast iron furniture with marble top.

The CM also inaugurated the renovated second class waiting room, new lighting, heritage engine and a coach at the Shogi station.

Foundation stones of two lifts at Shimla railway station were also laid besides announcement of renovation of Shimla extension station. Thakur said the railway track between Pathankot and Jogindernagar has been upgraded, which helped reduce travel time by about two hours.

Similar efforts would be made to reduce travel time between Kalka and Shimla, he added.

“In three-six months, the train will run at a faster speed, which can reduce travel time by 30-40 minutes.” He said that all these facilities boost tourism in the state as the Kalka-Shimla railway ride would emerge as an added attraction.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 13:51 IST