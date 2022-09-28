Global aviation body ICAO signs MoU with International Solar Alliance

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Solar Alliance, an initiative first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Jointly hosted by India and France, the event marks a new dawn for the use of solar energy in the global civil aviation sector,” union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Addressing the audience he said, “...means of transport that was once understood as egalitarian but is now considered as ubiquitous across the world as a means of ferrying human to human across the global divide.”

“Today indeed is a landmark day wherein we pursue the goals as outlined by ICAO to all of us; one of ensuring lowering of carbon emissions, one of ensuring that we, in our respective capacities, act as fiduciary responsible holders for the next generation, creating an environment that is sustainable for generations to come,” Scindia said on Tuesday.

Scindia also said, “In this context, today is a remarkable day where the international solar alliance which was, in many ways, encapsulated by the former president of France ‘monsieur’ Hollande and by my prime minister Narendra Modiji in 2015, almost seven years ago on the sidelines of the COP 21 summit, today has extended itself to ensure that that we as responsible stakeholders be a part of it.”

“When I arrived in May this year, I requested the president of ICAO that we must forge a partnership along with this international solar alliance that extends from tropic of cancer to tropic of Capricorn, almost 121 countries that are a part of this alliance want to build a better and a safer better tomorrow. I thank the president of ICAO for taking this historic step and I look forward to our deliberations in the days to come,” Scindia said while addressing the delegation in Montreal.

At COP 26, PM Modi had announced India’s Panchamrit strategy with targets for climate action that included initiatives like International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Scindia, on Tuesday, also tweeted that he participated in a conference with heads of delegations of six Asia-Pacific countries of ICAO.

“Participated in a conference with Heads of Delegations of 6 #APAC countries of the @icao Council to strengthen cooperation on civil aviation issues. Also, invited them for an APAC Ministerial Conference to be hosted by India early next year”, he wrote on Twitter.

Ministry officials said that the conference will take place in February 2023.

“We are planning an APAC ministerial Conference in February. It would be a two-and-a-half-day program in Delhi. The details are being worked out,” a ministry official told HT.

