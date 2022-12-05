'Global curiosity towards India today': PM Modi chairs all-party meet on G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of leaders from all parties on India's presidency of the G20 and sought their cooperation to make it a big success, while opposition leaders urged him to use the opportunity for the country's benefit.

Modi said India’s G20 presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase India’s strengths to the entire world. He also pointed out that there is global curiosity and attraction towards India today, which further increases the potential of India’s G20 presidency, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

Modi also emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of all leaders in the organisation of various G20 events. He said G20 presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our nation, the statement said.

“Highlighting the large number of visitors who would be coming to India during India’s G20 Presidency, Prime Minister took note of the potential for promoting tourism and boosting the local economies of the venues where G20 meetings would be organized,” the MEA said.

Before Modi spoke, various political leaders shared their insights on India’s G20 presidency, including JP Nadda, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, Arvind Kejriwal, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sitaram Yechury, Chandrababu Naidu, MK Stalin, Edappadi K Palaniswami, Pashupatinath Paras, Eknath Shinde and KM Kader Mohideen.

