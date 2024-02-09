Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, February 8, 2024 HT Image

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;32;26;Hazy sunshine;33;27;S;14;70%;6%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, breezy;22;17;Mostly sunny;23;17;WNW;14;56%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;15;7;Mostly sunny;16;7;NE;11;75%;27%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;20;12;Cloudy;18;14;SW;11;50%;71%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Becoming rainy;9;2;A shower in the a.m.;13;7;SSE;24;87%;84%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;-2;-6;Cloudy, an icy mix;0;-2;N;12;81%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;21;6;Sunny and warm;22;8;SW;11;39%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very windy, snow;-5;-9;Snow and rain;4;-8;SSW;41;88%;92%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot;38;25;A couple of t-storms;33;25;NE;13;69%;84%;3

Athens, Greece;An afternoon shower;18;12;Sunny and nice;18;7;SSW;10;58%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny and delightful;26;18;Clearing;26;19;ENE;15;72%;79%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine, pleasant;22;9;Some sun;23;13;E;9;47%;3%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;36;21;Partly sunny;35;23;ESE;14;65%;18%;10

Bangalore, India;Hot with hazy sun;34;17;Hazy sunshine;32;16;ESE;12;40%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;S;11;60%;41%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;18;12;A little a.m. rain;15;11;SW;11;78%;86%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;6;-4;Partly sunny, mild;8;-4;NNE;15;39%;24%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Brief a.m. showers;18;8;Turning cloudy, warm;19;12;S;12;49%;29%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain/snow showers;4;0;Rain and drizzle;9;6;ESE;12;95%;91%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;20;10;A little p.m. rain;22;11;SE;11;68%;86%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A morning shower;28;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;ENE;9;76%;77%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;13;6;Cloudy and mild;13;10;SSE;12;75%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain tapering off;11;9;A bit of rain;13;8;S;21;80%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with some sun;18;6;Some sun, pleasant;18;6;WSW;15;58%;3%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mild with some sun;14;8;Cloudy and mild;15;10;SSW;17;66%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A stray t-storm, hot;34;25;A morning t-storm;31;25;S;16;76%;100%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;33;18;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;NE;10;64%;53%;12

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;11;0;Mostly sunny;11;-2;NW;7;48%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;Mostly sunny;23;12;NNE;11;44%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Lots of sun, nice;24;15;Mostly cloudy;23;15;S;17;63%;29%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with showers;28;20;Showers around;28;21;NE;7;79%;92%;2

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;31;23;Hazy sun;32;25;ESE;11;75%;1%;8

Chicago, United States;A t-storm or two;15;7;Breezy;13;1;W;27;63%;87%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;33;23;WSW;12;69%;2%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;3;-2;Snow, mainly later;1;0;E;29;84%;98%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and very warm;29;22;Sunny and very warm;30;22;N;16;49%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Turning cloudy, mild;21;12;Rather cloudy, mild;22;11;WNW;14;75%;91%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;34;27;A shower or two;34;27;NE;16;70%;82%;7

Delhi, India;Breezy this morning;21;9;Plenty of sunshine;22;9;W;10;53%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;11;-5;Snow showers, cooler;5;-5;ENE;10;66%;99%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy;26;14;Hazy;25;14;NW;10;38%;0%;3

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;31;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;SW;11;79%;90%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;7;5;Showers around;8;3;SSE;12;91%;66%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some brightening;14;4;Sunshine, pleasant;17;3;NNE;14;39%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Inc. clouds;20;15;Very windy, rain;17;14;W;59;82%;99%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;14;12;Cloudy;17;15;NE;16;59%;14%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny and hot;34;15;Sunny and very warm;32;15;ENE;13;43%;2%;14

Havana, Cuba;Turning sunny, nice;25;16;Nice with some sun;27;17;ESE;17;65%;2%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with snow;-9;-17;Sunny and very cold;-10;-14;N;9;83%;1%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;26;Sunshine and warm;36;25;SE;12;53%;8%;9

Hong Kong, China;A little rain;14;9;Hazy sun and cool;14;11;N;13;73%;27%;6

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;28;21;A couple of showers;27;20;ENE;12;65%;75%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and hot;35;22;Hazy sunshine;34;20;SSE;12;44%;1%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;26;4;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;NNE;8;37%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;16;12;Breezy in the p.m.;18;11;SW;18;60%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;Showers around;32;24;NNE;12;77%;89%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;29;22;An afternoon shower;28;22;NW;10;63%;95%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and clouds, warm;32;15;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;N;17;77%;84%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Brilliant sunshine;9;-6;Plenty of sunshine;6;-4;SSW;8;51%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;27;13;Hazy sunshine;27;15;WNW;11;39%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;S;7;57%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;34;16;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;NNW;14;18%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;2;-2;Periods of wet snow;1;-1;E;13;86%;99%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunshine and nice;28;21;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;NNE;15;60%;2%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A couple of t-storms;34;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;W;10;71%;92%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy;26;15;Hazy;25;12;NE;12;49%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. showers;35;25;Partly sunny;34;24;N;6;69%;44%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Morning rain;15;5;Inc. clouds;15;4;NNW;10;62%;66%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;37;24;Partial sunshine;32;25;SSW;13;73%;2%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;SSE;15;73%;34%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Very windy, rain;16;14;A little a.m. rain;16;11;WNW;24;87%;73%;3

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;11;10;A little a.m. rain;13;7;S;21;85%;69%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning cloudy;15;6;Partly sunny, cool;15;4;N;10;67%;25%;4

Luanda, Angola;Hot, turning breezy;34;25;Nice with some sun;31;26;SSW;14;68%;38%;12

Madrid, Spain;Brief p.m. showers;12;8;Times of rain;11;7;WSW;16;95%;96%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;32;27;Sunshine, pleasant;32;28;NE;21;68%;3%;10

Manaus, Brazil;An afternoon shower;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;ESE;8;69%;56%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;23;Rain and drizzle;33;22;ENE;9;62%;62%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;27;15;Cooler;22;14;SSE;23;62%;26%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sun;30;10;Plenty of sunshine;28;10;SW;10;27%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;23;20;Sunshine, pleasant;25;20;E;20;63%;25%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-7;Becoming cloudy;-1;-5;E;8;86%;27%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;37;27;Windy;33;26;ENE;30;62%;13%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;An a.m. thunderstorm;30;24;Windy in the p.m.;30;24;NE;21;73%;12%;5

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;4;0;Showers around;6;5;SSW;10;68%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;-12;-15;Sunny, but cold;-9;-21;W;18;82%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny;32;24;Hazy sunshine;32;23;NNW;14;44%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;29;14;Partly sunny;29;16;NE;17;55%;44%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;10;4;Clouds and sun, mild;13;6;SSW;12;61%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Overcast;20;8;Partly sunny;18;8;NW;11;70%;14%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A morning flurry;0;-5;Snow, mainly later;3;0;SSW;39;79%;100%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;9;4;Partly sunny;12;2;NNE;10;51%;3%;4

Oslo, Norway;Frigid;-13;-21;Cold;-9;-12;NNE;9;78%;16%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;4;0;Showers around;8;3;SSW;12;69%;84%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Humid with showers;31;28;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;WNW;13;79%;77%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, windy;33;22;Sun and some clouds;32;23;NW;15;59%;9%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, warm;31;23;A little p.m. rain;31;24;ENE;13;74%;75%;6

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;14;11;Cloudy;14;8;S;21;80%;78%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;41;19;Very hot;40;22;SSE;21;17%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning sunny, humid;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;24;SSE;12;56%;80%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy this morning;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;NNW;19;81%;89%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;ESE;10;53%;3%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;4;3;A couple of showers;12;6;SSE;12;79%;94%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;4;-6;Mostly sunny;5;-7;SW;8;57%;12%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;7;Afternoon showers;21;8;E;8;73%;84%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Breezy in the p.m.;25;11;Very windy;19;11;W;41;93%;100%;1

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;32;26;A morning shower;32;25;ENE;14;71%;79%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;-3;-11;Mostly cloudy, cold;-4;-8;E;11;64%;5%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little a.m. snow;0;-5;Mostly cloudy, cold;-3;-6;E;13;85%;26%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;ENE;13;75%;82%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;Hazy sun;25;12;SSE;14;25%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;17;10;Cloudy;18;13;SE;19;73%;72%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, frigid;-11;-21;Frigid;-13;-19;W;13;69%;2%;1

San Francisco, United States;Increasing clouds;13;6;Partly sunny;13;6;N;11;75%;23%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Windy;28;18;Nice with some sun;29;18;ENE;17;55%;14%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain, mainly early;26;23;Breezy in the p.m.;27;22;ENE;19;63%;27%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;Sunny and nice;24;17;NW;10;56%;2%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;26;8;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;E;14;48%;9%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;33;15;Breezy in the p.m.;32;13;SSW;13;42%;10%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, windy;28;18;Sunshine, pleasant;29;18;N;18;59%;3%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Downpours;14;12;Rain;14;8;NW;19;91%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;9;5;A morning shower;8;2;E;8;75%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;6;-3;Sunny;6;-5;W;9;53%;6%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;7;1;Partly sunny;9;2;WSW;15;53%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;12;71%;49%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;17;3;Partial sunshine;16;2;SSE;4;55%;2%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;19;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;22;NE;9;70%;60%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;-2;-7;Snow, mainly early;-3;-7;E;13;76%;94%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;23;18;Breezy in the p.m.;25;21;S;23;68%;60%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Morning rain;13;10;A little p.m. rain;13;10;ENE;17;84%;96%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with snow;-7;-15;Partly sunny, cold;-8;-14;NE;9;82%;1%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with clearing;15;6;Decreasing clouds;19;4;ESE;8;40%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;17;5;Mostly sunny, mild;16;4;NW;15;56%;5%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;15;5;Turning cloudy;14;6;NE;13;35%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Becoming cloudy;24;12;Partly sunny;20;11;NW;11;67%;5%;4

Tirana, Albania;Episodes of sunshine;18;6;Mild with some sun;20;6;ESE;10;61%;12%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partial sunshine;11;3;Decreasing clouds;11;3;NE;16;54%;30%;3

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;5;3;A morning shower;11;4;SW;21;80%;54%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;22;9;Hazy sun;23;15;SSE;14;42%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Hazy sunshine;22;9;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;15;SSW;10;40%;25%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine, but cold;-18;-33;Becoming cloudy;-11;-27;NW;8;74%;39%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Considerable clouds;8;2;Periods of sun;7;2;E;6;77%;35%;1

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;14;6;Cloudy and mild;13;6;E;7;69%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;35;19;Sunny and very warm;31;18;E;13;53%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Inc. clouds;-1;-6;Low clouds;1;-4;E;9;74%;28%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;2;-1;Rain and snow;3;1;ESE;15;94%;97%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;18;13;Clouds and sun;24;17;NNE;13;55%;6%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;35;19;Plenty of sun;35;18;WSW;9;51%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;10;1;Partly sunny;7;0;NE;5;69%;9%;3

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather