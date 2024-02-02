 Global Forecast-Fahrenheit | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

AP |
Feb 02, 2024 10:28 AM IST

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, February 1, 2024

HT Image
HT Image

_____

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun;90;79;Partly sunny;91;79;SSW;9;72%;57%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot;91;73;Windy in the p.m.;78;65;NW;13;62%;27%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;53;35;Partly sunny;54;36;WSW;5;81%;9%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;62;46;Partly sunny;59;47;ENE;7;74%;6%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy;46;39;Low clouds;50;48;WSW;16;87%;31%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-4;-15;Sunny, but very cold;-4;-14;E;5;64%;8%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and chilly;47;30;An afternoon shower;47;35;NW;7;70%;95%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;19;4;Colder;12;7;S;13;78%;89%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;Very hot;103;79;ENE;7;38%;4%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;54;41;Mostly cloudy;59;42;NNE;6;43%;8%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;75;65;Windy;78;64;WNW;18;66%;94%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;44;Warmer with sunshine;61;38;W;10;51%;26%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with a shower;93;69;Showers around;97;70;SE;7;66%;78%;8

Bangalore, India;Windy this morning;88;68;Partly sunny, nice;87;65;ESE;2;52%;3%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;92;79;Partly sunny;94;80;S;4;62%;27%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;62;48;Mostly sunny;62;47;NNW;7;66%;2%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, cold;28;18;Mostly cloudy;34;19;E;2;43%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. shower or two;50;36;Mostly cloudy;47;35;WSW;10;75%;33%;1

Berlin, Germany;Breezy;48;40;Cloudy;47;45;W;12;78%;66%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;70;52;Afternoon showers;70;53;SE;6;70%;95%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;82;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;65;E;6;72%;81%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;46;35;Rain and drizzle;46;41;WNW;10;70%;85%;2

Brussels, Belgium;An afternoon shower;47;38;Low clouds;50;48;WSW;11;84%;27%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;47;26;Clouds and sun;44;26;WSW;6;78%;57%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. shower or two;47;34;Partly sunny;46;36;WSW;8;69%;30%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;100;79;Very hot;100;78;ENE;10;37%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;85;67;Partly sunny, nice;80;69;ENE;7;76%;84%;12

Busan, South Korea;Cooler with showers;46;39;Breezy with rain;48;38;NE;20;73%;98%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;60;52;A morning shower;65;50;NW;9;58%;60%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and warmer;95;71;Sunny and humid;86;67;SSE;10;64%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;86;67;A touch of rain;89;68;NE;3;65%;97%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;88;76;Humid with clearing;90;75;SE;6;75%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Sunny;51;35;Colder;40;32;E;10;75%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;88;76;Humid;89;76;NE;5;75%;34%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy;43;36;A little a.m. rain;47;45;W;14;87%;65%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;93;70;Warm with hazy sun;87;70;NNE;8;43%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mild with sunshine;72;55;A stray p.m. shower;68;55;SSE;11;81%;99%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;88;78;A morning shower;90;78;ENE;6;73%;79%;9

Delhi, India;A shower or two;64;50;Hazy;68;48;ENE;5;72%;61%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and mild;64;32;Mainly cloudy;56;34;NW;7;47%;70%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;78;62;Hazy sunshine;78;61;S;3;67%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;Couple of t-storms;92;75;SW;7;72%;93%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;48;48;Low clouds;57;50;WSW;17;81%;28%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Overcast and cold;41;26;Mostly cloudy;51;35;NNE;8;40%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy;66;58;Partial sunshine;63;58;E;13;74%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers around;78;69;Warm, an a.m. shower;81;70;SE;7;77%;41%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;83;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;57;ESE;6;62%;60%;14

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;73;55;Decreasing clouds;77;57;ESE;6;62%;3%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;37;18;Increasing clouds;33;31;SSW;9;87%;100%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;77;Mostly sunny;94;77;SE;6;56%;33%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;81;67;A t-storm around;79;65;ESE;7;71%;90%;1

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;78;68;Showers around;77;67;NNE;14;64%;64%;1

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;90;63;Hazy sunshine;90;65;NNE;4;51%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Showers around;65;38;Abundant sunshine;62;43;N;6;49%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;48;34;Increasing clouds;49;37;NNE;8;69%;67%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;S;10;79%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;75;63;Breezy in the p.m.;74;64;N;13;40%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;80;54;Sunshine and nice;81;59;ENE;6;50%;7%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;40;22;Becoming cloudy;43;30;W;3;33%;83%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with hazy sun;86;64;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;NE;7;55%;24%;2

Kathmandu, Nepal;An afternoon shower;59;42;Mostly sunny;65;39;SSE;4;54%;8%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;85;49;Plenty of sunshine;77;56;N;13;18%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;43;27;Breezy in the a.m.;39;32;WSW;12;74%;75%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Rain and drizzle;86;73;Partly sunny, nice;85;74;NNE;8;66%;19%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;73;A t-storm around;90;75;SW;6;72%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;A couple of showers;78;64;Hazy sun;80;60;S;0;79%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;94;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;N;3;74%;95%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;61;41;Afternoon rain;56;39;E;6;67%;96%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid with some sun;97;79;Mostly sunny, humid;91;77;SW;8;74%;5%;9

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;82;72;High clouds;81;72;SSE;10;74%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny, nice and warm;66;50;Sunny and pleasant;67;48;NE;5;69%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;49;40;Breezy in the p.m.;57;50;WSW;14;77%;5%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Cooler;59;46;A stray shower;62;46;WSW;6;69%;48%;2

Luanda, Angola;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;77;A t-storm around;88;78;W;7;69%;55%;7

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;64;43;Mostly sunny;59;41;NE;6;65%;6%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, humid;90;81;Partly sunny, humid;91;81;ENE;12;73%;30%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Morning t-storms;79;76;A t-storm around;88;77;SE;4;78%;64%;4

Manila, Philippines;Lots of sun, nice;89;74;Mostly cloudy;90;74;E;7;61%;4%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;83;56;Cooler;71;52;SSE;16;54%;2%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Cloudy;68;48;Sunny and warmer;77;46;SW;6;40%;2%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;72;61;Nice with some sun;75;57;WSW;7;62%;28%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Showers of rain/snow;36;26;Breezy with sunshine;34;29;SW;13;85%;82%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;94;80;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;80;ESE;11;57%;8%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and hot;94;71;Partly sunny and hot;96;70;NNE;9;46%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;36;30;Cloudy;33;18;NNE;9;77%;39%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;34;30;Breezy;32;20;SSW;17;84%;83%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;84;72;Sunny and pleasant;88;74;N;7;45%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;86;54;Partial sunshine;83;61;NE;9;52%;15%;12

New York, United States;Cloudy;44;40;Breezy;44;32;NNW;15;85%;56%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brief a.m. showers;57;42;Mostly sunny;62;43;WSW;4;70%;18%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;22;7;Cloudy;26;12;S;12;76%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;53;36;Rain;48;38;NNE;5;63%;100%;1

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;40;25;A morning shower;44;39;WNW;7;96%;40%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow;37;32;Cloudy;35;14;N;10;72%;17%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;80;A t-storm in spots;88;79;NW;12;83%;93%;6

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny, windy;91;73;A shower;89;72;NNW;6;64%;85%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Very warm;91;70;High clouds;88;72;ENE;8;63%;2%;4

Paris, France;Brief a.m. showers;53;38;Low clouds;52;48;W;6;81%;4%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;108;66;Very hot;98;73;S;13;31%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;92;76;Partly sunny;95;77;S;2;58%;6%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot, becoming breezy;95;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;75;NE;13;71%;58%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Rain and drizzle;84;65;Humid with clearing;83;67;W;7;68%;19%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Brief a.m. showers;46;36;Breezy in the p.m.;44;41;W;13;73%;34%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;30;17;Ice to rain;40;17;N;1;68%;87%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;67;49;Showers, some heavy;65;50;N;5;85%;100%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny, nice and warm;71;42;Sunny and pleasant;69;41;E;6;73%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;88;77;Clouds and sun, nice;89;79;E;10;65%;72%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A p.m. shower or two;40;36;Snow, sleet and rain;39;27;WSW;32;77%;99%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;43;26;An afternoon shower;39;34;SSW;11;74%;83%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;75;WNW;6;82%;81%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;76;49;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;45;N;14;28%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;57;36;Lots of sun, nice;61;36;NNE;5;62%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;37;27;Cloudy and breezy;30;22;SSW;15;68%;96%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;60;49;A shower or two;57;45;WSW;11;72%;96%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Windy;77;64;Some sun, pleasant;84;63;WSW;9;57%;30%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;81;74;A shower in the a.m.;80;72;N;9;72%;63%;2

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;77;61;Sunshine and nice;75;62;WSW;5;65%;13%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;80;49;Sunshine and nice;80;48;S;8;40%;24%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;98;59;Sunny and very hot;100;60;SW;7;33%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;85;68;Rain and drizzle;83;67;N;7;73%;76%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;70;42;Sunny and mild;70;45;ESE;3;61%;4%;3

Seattle, United States;Clearing, showers;58;44;A shower in spots;54;38;S;8;72%;64%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;44;31;Plenty of clouds;44;26;ENE;11;62%;65%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;48;41;Rain and drizzle;45;41;SE;11;79%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;91;79;Afternoon showers;90;77;NNE;6;72%;100%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with sunshine;52;28;Cooler;42;28;W;11;67%;26%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;86;73;An afternoon shower;84;71;NNE;6;71%;80%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, windy;39;31;Snow and rain;39;37;W;10;83%;90%;0

Sydney, Australia;Very warm;88;73;Showers around;82;70;SE;15;70%;63%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer with some sun;79;64;Not as warm;71;64;E;7;86%;16%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;37;21;Breezy in the a.m.;34;31;SSW;13;82%;81%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cold with flurries;32;29;Not as cold;44;27;NE;5;53%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hazy sun and mild;46;30;Hazy sun and mild;47;32;NNW;7;52%;22%;3

Tehran, Iran;Rain/snow showers;39;33;Morning snow, cloudy;41;28;WNW;8;81%;83%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;A couple of showers;53;51;Warmer with some sun;62;53;SSW;10;73%;87%;4

Tirana, Albania;Hazy sun;62;31;Some sunshine;59;27;ENE;4;47%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A stray a.m. shower;59;37;Cloudy and cooler;44;36;N;11;48%;57%;1

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;40;30;Clouds breaking;37;27;N;12;68%;7%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sunshine;60;46;Partly sunny;61;51;NW;9;70%;87%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;61;53;A couple of showers;61;51;NNW;9;82%;74%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and cold;1;-27;Turning colder;8;-26;E;2;69%;29%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;55;45;Showers around;52;42;ESE;6;85%;84%;0

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;47;39;Mostly cloudy;48;45;WNW;10;68%;27%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;93;66;Mostly sunny and hot;94;68;N;2;46%;7%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow;36;23;Breezy;37;31;SSW;13;85%;99%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;41;34;A little p.m. rain;42;39;WSW;11;74%;91%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;72;62;Very windy, rain;70;59;WNW;34;69%;82%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;93;67;Mostly sunny;92;66;W;3;40%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;39;16;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;NE;3;60%;3%;3

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On