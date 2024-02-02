Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, February 1, 2024 HT Image

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun;90;79;Partly sunny;91;79;SSW;9;72%;57%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot;91;73;Windy in the p.m.;78;65;NW;13;62%;27%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;53;35;Partly sunny;54;36;WSW;5;81%;9%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;62;46;Partly sunny;59;47;ENE;7;74%;6%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy;46;39;Low clouds;50;48;WSW;16;87%;31%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-4;-15;Sunny, but very cold;-4;-14;E;5;64%;8%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and chilly;47;30;An afternoon shower;47;35;NW;7;70%;95%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;19;4;Colder;12;7;S;13;78%;89%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;Very hot;103;79;ENE;7;38%;4%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;54;41;Mostly cloudy;59;42;NNE;6;43%;8%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;75;65;Windy;78;64;WNW;18;66%;94%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;44;Warmer with sunshine;61;38;W;10;51%;26%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with a shower;93;69;Showers around;97;70;SE;7;66%;78%;8

Bangalore, India;Windy this morning;88;68;Partly sunny, nice;87;65;ESE;2;52%;3%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;92;79;Partly sunny;94;80;S;4;62%;27%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;62;48;Mostly sunny;62;47;NNW;7;66%;2%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, cold;28;18;Mostly cloudy;34;19;E;2;43%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. shower or two;50;36;Mostly cloudy;47;35;WSW;10;75%;33%;1

Berlin, Germany;Breezy;48;40;Cloudy;47;45;W;12;78%;66%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;70;52;Afternoon showers;70;53;SE;6;70%;95%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;82;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;65;E;6;72%;81%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;46;35;Rain and drizzle;46;41;WNW;10;70%;85%;2

Brussels, Belgium;An afternoon shower;47;38;Low clouds;50;48;WSW;11;84%;27%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;47;26;Clouds and sun;44;26;WSW;6;78%;57%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. shower or two;47;34;Partly sunny;46;36;WSW;8;69%;30%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;100;79;Very hot;100;78;ENE;10;37%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;85;67;Partly sunny, nice;80;69;ENE;7;76%;84%;12

Busan, South Korea;Cooler with showers;46;39;Breezy with rain;48;38;NE;20;73%;98%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;60;52;A morning shower;65;50;NW;9;58%;60%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and warmer;95;71;Sunny and humid;86;67;SSE;10;64%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;86;67;A touch of rain;89;68;NE;3;65%;97%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;88;76;Humid with clearing;90;75;SE;6;75%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Sunny;51;35;Colder;40;32;E;10;75%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;88;76;Humid;89;76;NE;5;75%;34%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy;43;36;A little a.m. rain;47;45;W;14;87%;65%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;93;70;Warm with hazy sun;87;70;NNE;8;43%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mild with sunshine;72;55;A stray p.m. shower;68;55;SSE;11;81%;99%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;88;78;A morning shower;90;78;ENE;6;73%;79%;9

Delhi, India;A shower or two;64;50;Hazy;68;48;ENE;5;72%;61%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and mild;64;32;Mainly cloudy;56;34;NW;7;47%;70%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;78;62;Hazy sunshine;78;61;S;3;67%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;Couple of t-storms;92;75;SW;7;72%;93%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;48;48;Low clouds;57;50;WSW;17;81%;28%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Overcast and cold;41;26;Mostly cloudy;51;35;NNE;8;40%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy;66;58;Partial sunshine;63;58;E;13;74%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers around;78;69;Warm, an a.m. shower;81;70;SE;7;77%;41%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;83;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;57;ESE;6;62%;60%;14

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;73;55;Decreasing clouds;77;57;ESE;6;62%;3%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;37;18;Increasing clouds;33;31;SSW;9;87%;100%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;77;Mostly sunny;94;77;SE;6;56%;33%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;81;67;A t-storm around;79;65;ESE;7;71%;90%;1

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;78;68;Showers around;77;67;NNE;14;64%;64%;1

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;90;63;Hazy sunshine;90;65;NNE;4;51%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Showers around;65;38;Abundant sunshine;62;43;N;6;49%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;48;34;Increasing clouds;49;37;NNE;8;69%;67%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;S;10;79%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;75;63;Breezy in the p.m.;74;64;N;13;40%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;80;54;Sunshine and nice;81;59;ENE;6;50%;7%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;40;22;Becoming cloudy;43;30;W;3;33%;83%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with hazy sun;86;64;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;NE;7;55%;24%;2

Kathmandu, Nepal;An afternoon shower;59;42;Mostly sunny;65;39;SSE;4;54%;8%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;85;49;Plenty of sunshine;77;56;N;13;18%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;43;27;Breezy in the a.m.;39;32;WSW;12;74%;75%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Rain and drizzle;86;73;Partly sunny, nice;85;74;NNE;8;66%;19%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;73;A t-storm around;90;75;SW;6;72%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;A couple of showers;78;64;Hazy sun;80;60;S;0;79%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;94;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;N;3;74%;95%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;61;41;Afternoon rain;56;39;E;6;67%;96%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid with some sun;97;79;Mostly sunny, humid;91;77;SW;8;74%;5%;9

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;82;72;High clouds;81;72;SSE;10;74%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny, nice and warm;66;50;Sunny and pleasant;67;48;NE;5;69%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;49;40;Breezy in the p.m.;57;50;WSW;14;77%;5%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Cooler;59;46;A stray shower;62;46;WSW;6;69%;48%;2

Luanda, Angola;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;77;A t-storm around;88;78;W;7;69%;55%;7

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;64;43;Mostly sunny;59;41;NE;6;65%;6%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, humid;90;81;Partly sunny, humid;91;81;ENE;12;73%;30%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Morning t-storms;79;76;A t-storm around;88;77;SE;4;78%;64%;4

Manila, Philippines;Lots of sun, nice;89;74;Mostly cloudy;90;74;E;7;61%;4%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;83;56;Cooler;71;52;SSE;16;54%;2%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Cloudy;68;48;Sunny and warmer;77;46;SW;6;40%;2%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;72;61;Nice with some sun;75;57;WSW;7;62%;28%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Showers of rain/snow;36;26;Breezy with sunshine;34;29;SW;13;85%;82%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;94;80;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;80;ESE;11;57%;8%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and hot;94;71;Partly sunny and hot;96;70;NNE;9;46%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;36;30;Cloudy;33;18;NNE;9;77%;39%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;34;30;Breezy;32;20;SSW;17;84%;83%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;84;72;Sunny and pleasant;88;74;N;7;45%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;86;54;Partial sunshine;83;61;NE;9;52%;15%;12

New York, United States;Cloudy;44;40;Breezy;44;32;NNW;15;85%;56%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brief a.m. showers;57;42;Mostly sunny;62;43;WSW;4;70%;18%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;22;7;Cloudy;26;12;S;12;76%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;53;36;Rain;48;38;NNE;5;63%;100%;1

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;40;25;A morning shower;44;39;WNW;7;96%;40%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow;37;32;Cloudy;35;14;N;10;72%;17%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;80;A t-storm in spots;88;79;NW;12;83%;93%;6

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny, windy;91;73;A shower;89;72;NNW;6;64%;85%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Very warm;91;70;High clouds;88;72;ENE;8;63%;2%;4

Paris, France;Brief a.m. showers;53;38;Low clouds;52;48;W;6;81%;4%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;108;66;Very hot;98;73;S;13;31%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;92;76;Partly sunny;95;77;S;2;58%;6%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot, becoming breezy;95;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;75;NE;13;71%;58%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Rain and drizzle;84;65;Humid with clearing;83;67;W;7;68%;19%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Brief a.m. showers;46;36;Breezy in the p.m.;44;41;W;13;73%;34%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;30;17;Ice to rain;40;17;N;1;68%;87%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;67;49;Showers, some heavy;65;50;N;5;85%;100%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny, nice and warm;71;42;Sunny and pleasant;69;41;E;6;73%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;88;77;Clouds and sun, nice;89;79;E;10;65%;72%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A p.m. shower or two;40;36;Snow, sleet and rain;39;27;WSW;32;77%;99%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;43;26;An afternoon shower;39;34;SSW;11;74%;83%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;75;WNW;6;82%;81%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;76;49;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;45;N;14;28%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;57;36;Lots of sun, nice;61;36;NNE;5;62%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;37;27;Cloudy and breezy;30;22;SSW;15;68%;96%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;60;49;A shower or two;57;45;WSW;11;72%;96%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Windy;77;64;Some sun, pleasant;84;63;WSW;9;57%;30%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;81;74;A shower in the a.m.;80;72;N;9;72%;63%;2

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;77;61;Sunshine and nice;75;62;WSW;5;65%;13%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;80;49;Sunshine and nice;80;48;S;8;40%;24%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;98;59;Sunny and very hot;100;60;SW;7;33%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;85;68;Rain and drizzle;83;67;N;7;73%;76%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;70;42;Sunny and mild;70;45;ESE;3;61%;4%;3

Seattle, United States;Clearing, showers;58;44;A shower in spots;54;38;S;8;72%;64%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;44;31;Plenty of clouds;44;26;ENE;11;62%;65%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;48;41;Rain and drizzle;45;41;SE;11;79%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;91;79;Afternoon showers;90;77;NNE;6;72%;100%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with sunshine;52;28;Cooler;42;28;W;11;67%;26%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;86;73;An afternoon shower;84;71;NNE;6;71%;80%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, windy;39;31;Snow and rain;39;37;W;10;83%;90%;0

Sydney, Australia;Very warm;88;73;Showers around;82;70;SE;15;70%;63%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer with some sun;79;64;Not as warm;71;64;E;7;86%;16%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;37;21;Breezy in the a.m.;34;31;SSW;13;82%;81%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cold with flurries;32;29;Not as cold;44;27;NE;5;53%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hazy sun and mild;46;30;Hazy sun and mild;47;32;NNW;7;52%;22%;3

Tehran, Iran;Rain/snow showers;39;33;Morning snow, cloudy;41;28;WNW;8;81%;83%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;A couple of showers;53;51;Warmer with some sun;62;53;SSW;10;73%;87%;4

Tirana, Albania;Hazy sun;62;31;Some sunshine;59;27;ENE;4;47%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A stray a.m. shower;59;37;Cloudy and cooler;44;36;N;11;48%;57%;1

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;40;30;Clouds breaking;37;27;N;12;68%;7%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sunshine;60;46;Partly sunny;61;51;NW;9;70%;87%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;61;53;A couple of showers;61;51;NNW;9;82%;74%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and cold;1;-27;Turning colder;8;-26;E;2;69%;29%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;55;45;Showers around;52;42;ESE;6;85%;84%;0

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;47;39;Mostly cloudy;48;45;WNW;10;68%;27%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;93;66;Mostly sunny and hot;94;68;N;2;46%;7%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow;36;23;Breezy;37;31;SSW;13;85%;99%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;41;34;A little p.m. rain;42;39;WSW;11;74%;91%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;72;62;Very windy, rain;70;59;WNW;34;69%;82%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;93;67;Mostly sunny;92;66;W;3;40%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;39;16;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;NE;3;60%;3%;3

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather