Home / India News / Global Investors’ Summit 2023: To attract investors, U.P. team to hold roadshow in Kolkata today

Global Investors’ Summit 2023: To attract investors, U.P. team to hold roadshow in Kolkata today

india news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 12:08 AM IST

As per chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s order, U.P. ministers are holding roadshows in eight metropolitan cities of the country to attract domestic industrial groups for GIS 2023.

Through foreign roadshows, the U.P. government attracted investment proposals worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.12 lakh crore. (HT Photo)
Through foreign roadshows, the U.P. government attracted investment proposals worth 7.12 lakh crore. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW In an effort to draw investors ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS), a team of ministers from Uttar Pradesh will hold a roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday. The ministerial team will include Anil Rajbhar, state minister for labour and employment; Daya Shankar Singh, state transport minister; minority affairs minister Nand Gopal Gupta; and Ajit Singh Pal, minister of state for information technology.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the U.P. government team -- led by Nand Gopal Gupta --has already reached Kolkata. It added that leading industry leaders are expected to take part in the programmes that the state government has organised in Kolkata to attract investors. The U.P. government team would brief the investors about the various sectoral policies and possibilities of investment in the state.

As per chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s order, U.P. ministers are holding roadshows in eight metropolitan cities of the country to attract domestic industrial groups for GIS 2023, which is scheduled in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. The first such domestic roadshow was led by the CM in Mumbai. It resulted in the government recording investment bids worth 5 lakh crore. In the next few days, the state government received investment proposals worth 2.75 lakh crore from New Delhi, and worth 10,000 crore from Chennai.

Previously, the CM had sent eight ministerial teams abroad to hold international roadshows in 21 cities in 16 different countries. Through foreign roadshows, the U.P. government attracted investment proposals worth 7.12 lakh crore.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out