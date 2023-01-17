Global Investors’ Summit 2023: To attract investors, U.P. team to hold roadshow in Kolkata today

LUCKNOW In an effort to draw investors ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS), a team of ministers from Uttar Pradesh will hold a roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday. The ministerial team will include Anil Rajbhar, state minister for labour and employment; Daya Shankar Singh, state transport minister; minority affairs minister Nand Gopal Gupta; and Ajit Singh Pal, minister of state for information technology.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the U.P. government team -- led by Nand Gopal Gupta --has already reached Kolkata. It added that leading industry leaders are expected to take part in the programmes that the state government has organised in Kolkata to attract investors. The U.P. government team would brief the investors about the various sectoral policies and possibilities of investment in the state.

As per chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s order, U.P. ministers are holding roadshows in eight metropolitan cities of the country to attract domestic industrial groups for GIS 2023, which is scheduled in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. The first such domestic roadshow was led by the CM in Mumbai. It resulted in the government recording investment bids worth ₹5 lakh crore. In the next few days, the state government received investment proposals worth ₹2.75 lakh crore from New Delhi, and worth ₹10,000 crore from Chennai.

Previously, the CM had sent eight ministerial teams abroad to hold international roadshows in 21 cities in 16 different countries. Through foreign roadshows, the U.P. government attracted investment proposals worth ₹7.12 lakh crore.