Global population to cross 8 billion-mark today

Published on Nov 15, 2022 10:04 AM IST

India has been the largest contributor in taking the global population from 7 billion to 8 billion in the last 12 years.

Countries with the highest fertility levels tend to be those with the lowest income per capita.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

The world will mark a major milestone today as the global population is projected to reach 8 billion, according to the UN estimates released in July this year. The annual World Population Prospect also noted that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen to less that one per cent in 2020.

India has been the largest contributor in taking the global population from 7 billion to 8 billion in the last 12 years. United Nations Population Fund said that Asia and Africa drove much of that growth and is expected to drive the next billion, while Europe's contribution will be negative due to declining population.

“India, the largest contributor to the 8 billion, will surpass China, which was the second largest contributor and whose contribution to the next billion will be negative, as the world's most populous nation by 2023,” the UN sexual and reproductive health agency said.

The global population reached 3 billion mark in 1960, 4 billion in 1975, 5 billion in 1987, 6 billion in 1999, and 7 billion in 2011. The UN estimates suggest that it will take approximately 15 years for the population to reach 9 billion.

With the global population growing at its slowest rate since World War II, it is projected to peak at around 10.4 billion during the 2080s and to stay at that level until 2100.

More than half of the projected increase in global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in just eight countries: Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania. The 46 least developed countries are among the world’s fastest-growing in terms of population and many are expected to double in population between 2022 and 2050.

According to UN estimates, India is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country during 2023.

