GMC poll results: AAP opens account, Masuma Begum wins Ward 42

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday made its debut in Assam as it bagged one seat in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls. AAP candidate Masuma Begum won from Ward number 42 which covers Barsajai, Hatigaon, Notboma, and Embankment road areas. “Our candidate for GMC's ward no 42, Masuma Begum wins to help @AamAadmiParty make its debut in the #GMCElections2022. Counting for other wards still on process. Congratulations to Masuma,” the AAP tweeted.

The BJP and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won 58 out of the total 60 wards in Guwahati. While BJP won 52 seats, AGP bagged 6 seats. The Assam Jatiya Party (AJP) secured one seat. The Congress, which had contested the most wards, failed to win even one seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked the voters of Guwahati for giving BJP a "resounding mandate" in the civic body polls.

“Thank you Guwahati! The people of this lovely city have given a resounding mandate to @BJP4Assam to build on the agenda of development. They have also blessed the hard work of the state government under CM @himantbiswa. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for the hard work,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also thanked the people of Guwahati. “I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving BJP and its allies a historic win in GMC elections. With this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith in our development journey under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the chief minister tweeted.

