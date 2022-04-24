Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Guwahati civic body polls 2022: PM Modi thanks voters for giving ‘resounding mandate’ to BJP

Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections 2022 results: Taking to twitter, PM Modi said that people of this ‘lovely city’ have blessed the hard work of the Assam government under chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, at a polling station, in Guwahati on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 02:59 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked voters of Guwahati, and congratulated Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), inched closer to a near-sweep in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, the counting of votes for which is underway.

“Thank you Guwahati! The people of this lovely city have given a resounding mandate to @BJP4Assam to build on the agenda of development. They have also blessed the hard work of the state government under CM @himantbiswa. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for the hard work,” tweeted PM Modi.

 

 

Responding to PM Modi, CM Sarma thanked him for his ‘good wishes and blessings.’ The victory is a result of the Prime Minister's ‘astounding vision and robust development initiatives in the North East’, he added.

Earlier, as trends showed a BJP-AGP win in the civic body polls, the chief minister said he ‘bows my head to the people for giving the BJP and its allies a historic win'. Sarma tweeted, “With this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith on our development journey under the guidance of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji”.

 

 

As per latest figures, reported by news agency ANI citing Kamrup (Metro) district administration, the BJP-AGP combine has, till now, bagged 48 wards; as many as 57 wards went to polls on Friday. The GMC has a total of 60 wards, of which the ruling party had already won three, unopposed. The BJP's tally, therefore, is at 46 (43+3), while the AGP is at five.

