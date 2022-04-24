Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections 2022 results: Assam CM Himanta Sarma thanks people for ‘unwavering support’

Assam chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the voters of Guwahati as the party inched closer to achieving a near-sweep in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, the counting of votes for which is underway. “As #GMCElections counting goes on, @BJP4Assam & allies are comfortably leading in 58 wards. Others lead in 2 wards while the Congress stands at 0. I thank the people of Guwahati for their unwavering support!” Sarma tweeted on Sunday.

BJP national general secretary (organisation), BL Santhosh, congratulated Sarma. “In GMC elections, NDA (BJP+AGP) wins 58 wards including 3 wins unopposed. GOP @INCIndia draws a blank. Congratulations for the historic win to CM @himantabiswa & Team @BJP4Assam lead by @Bhabesh_KalitaR. This victory adds more responsibility,” Santhosh posted.

According to latest results, as reported by news agency ANI citing Kamrup (Metro) district administration, the state’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already won 32 of the 57 wards. Overall, the GMC has 60 wards, of which the BJP already won three, unopposed.

The party’s current tally, therefore, stands at 31 (28+3) while that of its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), is at four. Among others, the newbie Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on a high after recently winning Punjab; and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), have, till now, bagged one ward each.

According to the AAP, its candidate Masuma Begum, won ward no. 42.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress, which once governed Assam, is yet to open its account.

The polling for these 57 wards was held on Friday, and witnessed a turnout of 52.80 per cent.

