Home / India News / Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections 2022 results: Assam CM Himanta Sarma thanks people for ‘unwavering support’
india news

Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections 2022 results: Assam CM Himanta Sarma thanks people for ‘unwavering support’

The ruling BJP and its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), have, till now, won 32 of the total 60 wards in the civic body. The party already won three wards unopposed.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI/File Photo)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI/File Photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 01:46 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Assam chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the voters of Guwahati as the party inched closer to achieving a near-sweep in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, the counting of votes for which is underway. “As #GMCElections counting goes on, @BJP4Assam & allies are comfortably leading in 58 wards. Others lead in 2 wards while the Congress stands at 0. I thank the people of Guwahati for their unwavering support!” Sarma tweeted on Sunday.

Click here for all live updates on counting of votes for GMC 2022 polls

BJP national general secretary (organisation), BL Santhosh, congratulated Sarma. “In GMC elections, NDA (BJP+AGP) wins 58 wards including 3 wins unopposed. GOP @INCIndia draws a blank. Congratulations for the historic win to CM @himantabiswa & Team @BJP4Assam lead by @Bhabesh_KalitaR. This victory adds more responsibility,” Santhosh posted.

According to latest results, as reported by news agency ANI citing Kamrup (Metro) district administration, the state’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already won 32 of the 57 wards. Overall, the GMC has 60 wards, of which the BJP already won three, unopposed.

 

The party’s current tally, therefore, stands at 31 (28+3) while that of its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), is at four. Among others, the newbie Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on a high after recently winning Punjab; and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), have, till now, bagged one ward each.

According to the AAP, its candidate Masuma Begum, won ward no. 42.

 

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress, which once governed Assam, is yet to open its account.

The polling for these 57 wards was held on Friday, and witnessed a turnout of 52.80 per cent.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
himanta biswa sarma bjp assam + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out