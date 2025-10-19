‘Go celebrate Christmas in Vatican City’: VHP leader slams Akhilesh Yadav’s Diwali remark

Vinod Bansal, leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s comments about Diwali and Christmas, saying the remark showed an “anti-Sanatana mindset” and telling the SP leader to “celebrate Christmas in Vatican City”.
Bansal reacted sharply to Yadav’s reference to Diwali and Christmas, saying the Kumhar community, which he described as “the community that makes diyas,” was proud of its tradition but worried by SP leader’s remarks.
His remarks came after Akhilesh Yadav suggested learning from Christmas celebrations abroad, saying, “In the entire world, all the cities get illuminated during Christmas. And that goes on for months.”
The SP leader added, “Why do we have to spend money on lamps and candles and put so much thought into it? What can we expect from this government; it should be removed. We will make sure that there are more beautiful lights.”
‘Go celebrate Christmas in Vatican’
Responding to Akhilesh Yadav's remark, Bansal said, “The community that makes 'diyas', the Kumhar community, which we are proud of, wants to illuminate the entire world with their diyas. But they are concerned lest the community of PDA gets illuminated too, lest they earn some money.”
The VHP leader said, “Go celebrate Christmas in Vatican City, you may get 2-4 voters there,” and accused Yadav of lacking knowledge of the festival calendar.
"Even when Christianity didn't exist, Diwali was celebrated. Today, on Diwali, he is lecturing about Christmas...Christmas will come 2 months later,” he added.
Earlier on Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief had extended greetings to the public on Dhanteras and Diwali while sharply criticising the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.
Addressing a gathering, Akhilesh Yadav said, “This is a futility government. Don't expect electricity from it. The state of the state is such that Lucknow is experiencing traffic jams everywhere, yet it is being called a smart city,” news agency ANI reported.
He also suggested that an FIR should be lodged against the official who proclaimed Lucknow the third-smartest city, saying, "There is so much garbage and traffic in the city. They spend crores of rupees but still cannot manage the traffic," he added.