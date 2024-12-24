Goa: Ahead of Christmas, beef vendors call for shutdown after clash with cow vigilantes; eateries hit

Just a day ahead of Christmas, Goa's statewide beef vendor shutdown has reportedly left bakeries, cafes and other eateries in a tight spot with low meat supplies, a key ingredient in some popular Goan snacks. The unavailability of beef has left many wondering what impact the disruption will have on the wider culinary landscape in the state, where tourism and hospitality business is a major revenue driver.(PTI/File)

The beef vendor shutdown came as a result of a recent altercation with members allegedly affiliated with a cow protection group in South Goa’s Margao, an incident in which three meat vendors were injured.

The demand for Goan snacks made with beef increases around Christmas in Goa, which has a large Christian community.

“Goan bakeries are dependent on local beef sellers for the meat used in several savouries. However, we did not get any beef supply on Monday,” said Agapito Menezes, a Times of India report quoted president of the All Goa Bakers Association as saying.

The unavailability of beef during the festive season directly translates into a loss for us, Menezes added.

Beef is a key ingredient in popular Goan snacks such as croquettes and pan rolls. Beef is also used in other snacks such as samosas and puffs in Goa.

Will it leave an impact on Goa's culinary landscape?

Floyd Pereira, the proprietor of the Tea Centre in the heart of Panaji market, said sale of beef patties and savouries over the past few days has been halted, and Christmas sweets are being sold more instead.

“It is a very bad sign that we are getting into a breakdown of a certain food in the food chain, especially considering that India is one of the largest exporters of beef. This will affect the industry very badly if the supply is not available,” the report quoted as saying Travel Tourism Association Goa president Jack Sukhija on the beef crisis.

The altercation between cow vigilantes and beef vendors last week in SGPDA market complex in Margao had escalated into a fight. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant had warned of action against those who “take law into their own hands”.