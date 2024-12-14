Assam’s beef ban: The laws, and history of cow protection in India, explained

With Assam this week banning the consumption of beef in public places, including restaurants and events, another saga in India’s political and social life connected to cow slaughter has been inaugurated. 20 out of 28 states in India have various laws regulating the act of slaughtered cows, prohibiting the slaughter or sale of cow meat(AFP File Photo)

Despite the overwhelming sentiment of the majority Hindu population against cow slaughter, the state’s decision to expand the scope of the Assam Cattle Prevention Act 2021, reveals the paradox that is India.

While the Assam government order is an expansion to an earlier rule that restricted the sale of beef near certain religious places like temples, meat can still be purchased from shops and eaten within homes or private establishments in the state.

The consumption of beef is a sensitive issue in India, as cows are revered by Hindus, who comprise 80% of the country's population. HT looks at this highly layered issue that defies any easy stereotypes.

How many states in India have banned cow slaughter?

20 out of 28 states in India have various laws regulating the act of slaughtered cows, prohibiting the slaughter or sale of cow meat.

Which states and Union territories permit cow slaughter?

Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, West Bengal, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu and Puducherry place no restrictions on cow slaughter.

Are laws regarding cattle slaughter uniform?

No, they are not. Some states allow the slaughter of bulls and buffaloes but apply the Cow Slaughter Prevention Act. The laws vary greatly from state to state.

State legislatures have exclusive powers to legislate the prevention of slaughter and preservation of cattle. Some states permit the slaughter of cattle with restrictions like a `fit-for-slaughter’ certificate, which may be issued depending on factors like age and sex of cattle and continued economic viability.

How much beef does India produce?

India is one of the world's largest beef producers. In 2022, the country produced 4.35 million tons of beef, making it the world's fourth largest beef producer.

What about consumption?

In 2023, India consumed more than three million metric tons of beef and veal, which placed it fifth in the world for domestic consumption.

However, consumption in India varies widely by region and religious beliefs. Hindus - particularly high caste Hindus - generally avoid beef due to religious restrictions, but beef is an integral part of the local cuisine in some regions.

Carabeef, or water buffalo meat, is a popular option among the country's Muslim and Christian population. In 2022, Indians consumed over 3 million metric tons of carabeef.

Is India one of the biggest beef exporters in the world?

India is expected to remain the world's third largest beef exporter in 2024, though this position varies from year to year. Beef exports are expected to go up this year, along with its carabeef production. India exports beef to 79 countries, with Vietnam being its largest trading partner. A significant portion of India's beef comes from water buffalo.

History of cow protection laws in India

After Independence, the members of the Constituent Assembly debated the question of making a provision for the protection and preservation of the cow in the Indian Constitution. An amendment for including a provision in the Directive Principles of State Policy was introduced.

It read, “The State shall endeavour to organise agriculture and animal husbandry on modern and scientific lines and shall in particular take steps for preserving and improving the breeds of cattle and prohibit the slaughter of cow and other useful cattle, specially milch and draught cattle and their young stock.”

Has a nationwide attempt to ban cow slaughter been made?

Many Private Member's Bills and Resolutions regarding the prevention of cow slaughter have been introduced in both Houses of Parliament, from time to time. However, none have been successful in obtaining a complete nationwide ban on cow slaughter.

Is cow slaughter a political issue in India?

It always has been. On 26 May 2017, the BJP government imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter at animal markets across India, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals statutes, although the Supreme Court suspended the ban on sale of cattle in its judgement in July 2017 giving relief to beef and leather industries.