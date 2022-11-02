Goa CBI unit’s unique problem: ‘Not enough cases’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) anti-corruption team in Goa is facing a unique problem. In their own words, the team of five investigating officers headed by a superintendent of police is finding themselves with ‘very little to do.’

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, SP (CBI) Ashesh Kumar told reporters, “Over the last one year, we have registered only three cases- two involving a loan fraud within Canara Bank that was registered by the bank itself and one case of disproportionate assets that was referred to us.”

“There has not been a single complaint of bribery that we have received in the last four years with the last complaint coming in only in 2018. Are we to suggest that there is no bribery taking place in Goa and that Goa has turned into Ram Rajya?” Kumar said.

Kumar was speaking on the sidelines of a vigilance awareness week being organised by the central government institutions across the country.

CBI is currently prosecuting 80 cases of corruption in the state while only eight cases are under investigation. The agency is also investigating several cases handed over by the Goa high court, including the death of Swedish national Felix Dahl, who was reportedly killed in 2015 in south Goa.

CBI’s anti-corruption branch can act on corruption complaints against central government employees and central government entities including banks, insurance companies, and central government PSUs among others.