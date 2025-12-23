Goa club fire: Court grants bail to gate, bar managers; denies bail plea of general manager

The fire erupted in Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub on December 6 in which 25 people had died.
A local court in Goa on Tuesday denied bail to Vivek Singh, the General Manager of Birch by Romeo Lane, and dismissed his bail application, while granting bail to two others — bar manager Rajveer Singhania and gate manager Priyanshu Thakur.
Meanwhile, the Luthra siblings — the main accused in the case — remain in police custody. On Monday, a Goa court extended the police custody of Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where 25 people died in a fire on December 26, by five days.
Right after the tragedy, the Luthra brothers had fled to Thailand and were deported from there on December 17.