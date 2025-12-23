Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
Goa club fire: Court grants bail to gate, bar managers; denies bail plea of general manager

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 23, 2025 11:04 pm IST

The fire erupted in Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub on December 6 in which 25 people had died. 

A local court in Goa on Tuesday denied bail to Vivek Singh, the General Manager of Birch by Romeo Lane, and dismissed his bail application, while granting bail to two others — bar manager Rajveer Singhania and gate manager Priyanshu Thakur.

Right after the tragedy at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, the Luthra brothers had fled to Thailand and were deported from there on December 17.(File/REUTERS)
Meanwhile, the Luthra siblings — the main accused in the case — remain in police custody. On Monday, a Goa court extended the police custody of Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where 25 people died in a fire on December 26, by five days.

Right after the tragedy, the Luthra brothers had fled to Thailand and were deported from there on December 17.

