Goa CM, Leader of Opposition spar over 'unparliamentary protest' in Assembly
- Opposition members in the Goa assembly had staged a silent protest during the Governor's address on Monday
Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat hit back at Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who accused the opposition of ‘unparliamentary actions’ after they wore black armbands and held up placards in the legislative assembly during the Governor’s maiden address on Monday.
Opposition legislators including Aleixo Lourenco, Vijai Sardesai and Rohan Khaunte had held up placards in a protest that was somewhat muted because Governor of Goa and Maharashtra B S Koshyari cut short his maiden speech claiming that he had health problems.
“On the first day of the Assembly session, we saw inappropriate and unparliamentary actions of the opposition benches towards the Honourable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji. The opposition should introspect and uphold the democratic values, and also work in the interest of the people,” Sawant said.
Kamat took to Twitter to hit back saying, “[The] government must listen to Emotions, Sentiments & Aspirations of the People & the Duty of the Opposition is to be the Voice of the People. Some Actions come as a Reaction. Let the Government show the courage to face the Opposition at Length in Assembly without adopting shortcuts.”
The opposition which now consists of less than one fourth of the total strength of the Goa Legislative Assembly owing to large scale defections over the last five years, has been raising its voice claiming that the Goa government is stifling dissenting voices.
“If the government is afraid of even the little of the opposition that is left then they are really afraid,” Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers in Nangloi break police barricades, march towards Red Fort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barle gets Padma Shri for promotion of Chhattisgarh’s folk dance form
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Violence by some elements unacceptable', says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day: Tripura’s Satyaram Reang gets Padma Shri award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa infra projects: Members of wildlife board allege incorrect minutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand farmer gets Padma award for innovations in agriculture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa CM, Leader of Opposition spar over 'unparliamentary protest' in Assembly
- Opposition members in the Goa assembly had staged a silent protest during the Governor's address on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Biren Kumar Basak, from selling sarees to winning Padma Shri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athlete gets Padma award for showing the way, promoting para-sports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day: Uttarakhand tableau features Lord Shiva's vehicle Nandi, Kedarnath dham
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra speaker present as protesting farmers hoist tricolour in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand woman gets Padma Shri for saving women branded as witches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anti-social elements infiltrated peaceful protest: Farm union condemns violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam banker known for empowering women gets Padma Shri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indians abroad celebrate Republic Day amidst Covid-19 pandemic
- In Beijing, Ambassador Vikram Misri unfurled the national flag at the Indian embassy. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad in a tweet said it celebrated the Republic Day with great enthusiasm. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka too celebrated Republic Day with members of the Indian community.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox