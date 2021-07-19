AAP won’t be able to even open account in Goa: CM Sawan slams Arvind Kejriwal’s free electricity promise

Goa chief minister Arvind Sawant on Monday took a dig at his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) national convener Arvind Kejriwal over his promise to provide free electricity in the state if it comes to power next year.

Kejriwal, who was in Goa on July 14 as a part of next year’s election campaign, unveiled four guarantees to the state’s populace with regard to the power sector.

Kejriwal said that every family will get 300 units of electricity per month for free, all old and pending electricity bills will be waived off, there will be 24x7 supply of electricity in Goa and farmers of the state will also get free electricity. Apart from Goa, he has made similar promises in Uttarakhand and Punjab, which are also due for elections in 2022.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Goa chief minister Sawant, who is also leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said on Monday that the AAP won’t be able to even open its account in the state. “They can promise to bring moon and stars, but the people of Goa are intelligent and they know the reality; eople of Goa will not take them seriously”, he added.

Highlighting BJP’s footprint in Goa with 28 of the total 40 seats, the chief minister said that the Arvind Kejriwal party thinks that it could “open an account in the state by speaking anything.”

Sawant’s comments on AAP’s electricity promise come just three days after Goa power minister Nilesh Cabral on Friday urged the state’s residents not to get carried away with the promise of free electricity, adding such promises could harm the state in the long term.

Cabral claimed a large number of people in Delhi were fed up with the AAP’s model of governance based on freebies and had vented out their anger on social media platforms, according to PTI.

