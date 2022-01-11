Goa deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar tests positive for Covid, hospitalised

Goa deputy chief minister Manohar Ajgaonkar tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday.

Ajgaonkar, who is also the state's tourism minister, is reportedly undergoing treatment at the Manipal Hospital near Panaji.

A day ago, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar was found infected by the virus. Soon after, Digambar Kamat, leader of opposition in the Assembly, wrote on Twitter, “My prayers for speedy recovery of INC Goa President Girish Chodankar who has tested positive for Covid-19. Girish is in Home Isolation and has requested all those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested in case of any symptoms.”

Goa has recorded nearly 1,92,000 cases due to the coronavirus disease, along with 3,533 deaths and 1,77,829 recoveries. The coastal state currently has more than 10,000 active cases. On Tuesday, 1,592 cases, one fatality and 661 recoveries were registered.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the tourist state, where assembly elections will be held in February, rose from 24.76 per cent on Sunday to 27.38 per cent on Monday. Goa is also battling the fast-spreading Omicron variant that has infected 21 people in total.

Elections to 40 assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on February 14 under strict Covid-19 protocols as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the EC rules, all physical rallies, nukkad sabhas, roadshows and padyatras of political parties have been banned till January 15 and the ban will be reviewed thereafter.

The EC has instructed parties to organise virtual rallies and digital campaigns in Goa.