Goa doctors reject Rane’s social media apology

Doctors from the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday refused to accept the apology tendered by Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on social media and demanded a personal apology within 24 hours in the casualty department where he lashed out at a doctor, people aware of the matter said. Rane posted an apology on X (HT PHOTO)

Rane had ordered the suspension of GMCH’s chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Rudresh Kuttikar for allegedly misbehaving with patients during his surprise visit to the facility. Amid a row, chief minister Pramod Sawant overruled the move on Sunday .

The next day, Rane posted his apology on X, saying: “I openly extended my heartfelt apology to Dr Rudresh Kuttikar for the harsh words spoken by me during my visit to GMC. In the heat of the moment, my emotions overtook my expression, and I deeply regret the manner in which I addressed the situation. It was never my intention to undermine or disrespect the dignity of any medical professional.”

However, CMO Kuttikar said he wouldn’t accept a “studio” apology. “We require a public apology in the casualty itself. That is our demand. I’ve seen the video. It is a studio apology. All the doctors demand that the apology should be where the incident happened in front of the patients. I was humiliated so I want everyone to know about the apology within 24 hours,” Kuttikar said.

Kuttikar had allegedly refused to attend a patient seeking B12 injection. Justifying his actions, he said that “the emergency casualty department was only following protocol in declining the request”.

“A vitamin B12 injection is not an emergency injection. They must be obtained from OPDs or nearby PHCs. The emergency department of the hospital treats the highest level of emergencies for Goa, where only critical patients have to be admitted. Nowadays, even minor cases are coming to the GMC emergency department,” Dr Kuttikar said.

Meanwhile, the striking doctors met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday evening, who urged them to call off their strike while promising to accept most of their demands. The demand for Rane to tender his in person apology was not discussed at the meeting, sources said.