Goa elections: Shiv Sena to contest 22-25 seats, will shut down casinos if voted

The Shiv Sena on Friday announced that it will contest 22 to 25 seats in Goa without forging any pre-poll alliance. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut during a press conference also promised that if voted to power the party will shut down the casinos in the state.

Responding to the entry of the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party in Goan politics, Raut said that the coastal state is witnessing a ‘political carnival’. “Have heard that TMC is also fighting the polls in Goa. The political parties from Delhi and West Bengal are contesting in Goa. So many leaders are switching sides. What we are currently witnessing in Goa is a political carnival,” Raut was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Speaking of his party’s chances, Raut said that the Shiv Sena is connected to Goa, emotionally as well as culturally, and has a strong base in the state. Raut was also confident that Sena will be able to win majority seats due to its base in the state. “We are emotionally and culturally connected to Goa. We have our own base and we are sure to win majority seats with it,” Raut said. He added that the Sena has been present in Goa for the last two years.

Regarding any alliances with Congress similar to Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi, Raut said that the politics of both states are different.

Among other promises Sena made, one was to reduce the working hours of Goa’s women police officials.

Raut, however, said that Sena’s electoral move will not cause any division of opposition votes.

Goa’s elections which are due in February next year will see a multipolar contest with the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gearing to give the BJP a tough fight. Goa’s veteran Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro announced that under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, the TMC will contest on all 40-assembly seats. AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also promised free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power.