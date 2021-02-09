Goa government proposes new measures to tackle shortage of drinking water
With many areas in Goa, including tourism spots, facing the shortage of drinking water, the state government has proposed mitigation measures like partial commissioning of a water treatment plant at Porvorim and pumping out water from abandoned mining pits, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.
Goa is currently facing the shortage of 76 MLD (millions of litre per day) of drinking water, causing the water scarcity in some areas, he said.
Shortage of drinking water is a recurrent issue in Goa ahead of summer season.
Sawant on Tuesday discussed the issue with state Port Minister Michael Lobo and senior officers of Public Works Department.
"The total requirement for the purpose of drinking purpose in Goa is 589 MLD, of which we are supplying 513 MLD. There is a shortage of 76.37 MLD water for drinking purpose," the CM told reporters.
He said some areas, especially Bardez taluka which comprises North Goa tourism belt, are experiencing the shortage of drinking water.
When asked about the measures being undertaken to mitigate the water crisis, Sawant said engineers of PWD have been asked to prepare a micro plan.
"An additional 10 MLD of water would be treated and provided to residents by March 31, which includes partial commissioning of a water treatment plant at Porvorim (near Panaji). A plan is also afoot to pump out water from abandoned pits, which were earlier used to mine iron ore in the state," the chief minister said.
Lobo said the tourism belt is facing the acute shortage of drinking water as new commercial establishments have come up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC dismisses plea challenging colonial era provision of sedition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 arrested for stopping marriage procession of Dalit groom, beating him in MP
- The accused allegedly dragged the groom out of a jeep and beat him up and also assaulted his family members and threatened them with dire consequences.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa government proposes new measures to tackle shortage of drinking water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India backs AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot despite South Africa halt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Efforts underway to rescue those trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records zero Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has more than 10,000 glaciers but less than 30 being monitored: Experts
- In Uttarakhand which has approximately 1,400 glaciers, less than ten are being monitored.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about the Centre’s new labour codes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists suggest early Indian monsoon forecasts could benefit farmers
- Dr Amulya Chevuturi, a monsoon researcher at the University of Reading and lead author of the study said, "The Indian monsoon brings around 80 per cent of India's annual rainfall, so even small variations in the timing of its arrival can have a huge impact on agriculture."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
iPhones, cash for best video suggestions for Congress' Assam manifesto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around ₹37 crore spent in 2019-20 to promote domestic tourism: Prahlad Patel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan Reddy's sister Sharmila to launch new party in Telangana
- YS Sharmila said she was inspired by her father late YS Rajasekhar Reddy's vision of a welfare state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC-appointed panel holds consultations with agro-processing industries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GMR's Delhi and Hyderabad airports receive ACI recognition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Money laundering case: Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest till Feb 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox