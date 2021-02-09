Goa government proposes new measures to tackle shortage of drinking water

With many areas in Goa, including tourism spots, facing the shortage of drinking water, the state government has proposed mitigation measures like partial commissioning of a water treatment plant at Porvorim and pumping out water from abandoned mining pits, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Goa is currently facing the shortage of 76 MLD (millions of litre per day) of drinking water, causing the water scarcity in some areas, he said.

Shortage of drinking water is a recurrent issue in Goa ahead of summer season.

Sawant on Tuesday discussed the issue with state Port Minister Michael Lobo and senior officers of Public Works Department.

"The total requirement for the purpose of drinking purpose in Goa is 589 MLD, of which we are supplying 513 MLD. There is a shortage of 76.37 MLD water for drinking purpose," the CM told reporters.

He said some areas, especially Bardez taluka which comprises North Goa tourism belt, are experiencing the shortage of drinking water.

When asked about the measures being undertaken to mitigate the water crisis, Sawant said engineers of PWD have been asked to prepare a micro plan.

"An additional 10 MLD of water would be treated and provided to residents by March 31, which includes partial commissioning of a water treatment plant at Porvorim (near Panaji). A plan is also afoot to pump out water from abandoned pits, which were earlier used to mine iron ore in the state," the chief minister said.

Lobo said the tourism belt is facing the acute shortage of drinking water as new commercial establishments have come up.