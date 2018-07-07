Goa governor makes students vow they won’t break up marriage over small issues

Goa governor Mridula Sinha on Saturday made Goa University graduates take a pledge that they will respect marriage and make it last by not breaking up the relationship over trivial reasons.

The pledge came at the varsity’s 30th convocation ceremony which was presided by President Ram Nath Kovind.

“A marriage is not compulsory, but necessary. Once married, you will not break the relationship on small reasons. You will strive to make the marriage lasting and happy. You will strive to respect each other,” the governor said, asking the students to raise their hands to make the pledge.

She also said that pre-marriage counselling was a necessity now.

“Youngsters need to know the art of making families work. If they have any doubts, they should get answers, so that there is longevity in marriages,” she said.

Sinha’s pledge is surprising since Goa, with 1,330 divorcees, has the lowest number of failed marriages.

According to the 2011 census, divorce and separation rates in Goa were the lowest in the country when statistics of individual states are compared and are less than 1%.

Sinha also asked students to stand up for women as well as for keeping the country clean.

“At any stage, if you see a girl or a woman being harassed, you shall strive to rescue her at the cost of your life. Neither will you litter nor will you allow anyone to do it either. You shall always strive towards a clean surrounding,” she said.

President Kovind said although India had the third largest education system in the world, access to higher education was still a privilege for many.

“I request young men and women to bear in mind that access to higher education is a still a privilege in India. It is the contribution of countless citizens, many of whom will not even know you personally, that sustain institutions such as Goa University,” the president said.

The president said expanding higher education with quality is where the challenge exists and added that the universities had to be sensitive towards inter-disciplinary and cross-disciplinary pathways without losing sight of the core of disciplinary knowledge.

