Goa govt allows bars, restaurants to open with 50% capacity. Know what's allowed, what's not

The Goa government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines regarding Covid-induced restrictions in the state. The new order has relaxed restrictions on bars and restaurants, as they are now allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity between 7am and 9pm.

Rochika Katyal, IAS, District Magistrate of South Goa District in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 directed" that the following activities/establishments/facilities/events shall be prohibited or rested in the district of South Goa, from 7am on 5th July, 2021 to 7am on 12 July, 2021."

What is allowed:

As per the order, bars and restaurants can open with 50 per cent capacity from 7am to 9pm.

Shops selling medicines, drugs and related activities, shops (including in Municipal/Panchayat markets shopping malls) may remain open from 7am to 6pm (home delivery of all these items, except liquor, will be allowed anytime)

Banks, insurance, custom clearance, ATMs, microfinance institutions, all medical and health-related service institutions, all industry, agriculture and construction-related activities are alllowed to be functional.

Canteens/restaurants in the premises of permitted establishments catering to only inhouse staff and residents are also allowed.

Interstate travel is allowed for people carrying negative Covid test report, test should be done 72 hours prior to entry into the state.

Centre and state government offices, public utilities like power generation, couriers, transmission units etc along with hotels and hospitality sector for inhouse guests and residents, print and electronic media, telecommunication and internet services allowed to operate like before.

What is not allowed:

Casinos, indoor sports complex/auditoriums/community halls or similar places, river cruises, water parks, entertainment parks, gym, spa, massage parlors, swimming pools are prohibited.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones within shopping malls, schools, colleges, religious places, weekly markets are not allowed.

Social, political, cultural, academic gatherings are also prohibited. Marriage functions and other congregations are allowed with up to 100 people of 50 per cent of hall capacity. Cremation gatherings are allowed with 20 people or less without permission.

The gathering of five people or more is not allowed in public places except for official functions or with permission.

Goa reported around 164 new Covid-19 cases, 202 recoveries and four fatalities on Sunday. With this, the active caseload of the state stands at 2,087, according to the health bulletin.