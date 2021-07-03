NGT seeks inventory of Goa’s coastal structures to identify illegal construction

The National Green Tribunal has asked the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority to get an inventory of all structures falling within the Coastal Regulation Zone prepared based on an independent annual survey.

Pulling up the GCZMA for “working only on the basis of complaints against illegal structures” the NGT has sought that the Goa authority set up “an effective monitoring mechanism to advance the rule of law”.

“We may add that GCZMA appears to be working only on the basis of complaints against illegal structures and a large number of illegal structures continue to exist in spite of the directions of the High Court… It may be desirable to have an inventory prepared in respect of such structures based on an independent annual survey, to be updated periodically to avoid selective action against the violations of the CRZ,” the NGT bench led by chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, said. “An effective monitoring mechanism needs to be set up by GCZMA to advance the rule of law,” the NGT bench added.

Back in 2007, the Bombay high court at Goa took suo motu cognizance of the existence of a large number of structures within the CRZ zone that were said to be illegal and asked each village panchayat to submit action taken reports.

However, several structures remain standing with no comprehensive list of violators and no action being taken and cases reaching the doors of the NGT only periodically.

The GCZMA admitted that absence of a comprehensive list of illegal structures was making it difficult for the authority to act. Authority member secretary Dasharath Redkar said that the NGT’s directions will be placed before the full body and a decision will be taken.

Environmental campaigner Judith Almeida said the NGT’s directions were a welcome move but it remained to be seen what action the GCZMA takes concerning the structures.

“My experience has been that instead of trying to regulate the coast of illegal structures and protect the environment, the GCZMA has been trying to protect the encroaches instead. The body has been dragging its feet on acting against illegalities. Perhaps the NGT is aware of this, which has prompted these directions,” Almeida said.

“We have to pursue this matter, else nothing will happen,” she added.