Goa govt promises to talk to BSNL day after students demand better connectivity

The Goa government had also approached private telecom service providers to install towers to help the students access their online classes
By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Representational image. (REUTERS)

A day after students from remote villages in Goa marched to the BSNL office demanding improved connectivity, the state government has promised to talk to BSNL.

“I have taken up the issue pertaining to mobile network connectivity with the GM of BSNL and have requested them to take prompt action on the same. We shall be having a meeting with all the panch members in this regard along with representatives of BSNL. Connectivity issues persist in different parts of Goa,” health minister Vishwajit Rane, who represents the Valpoi constituency where some of these instances have been reported, said.

Rane said the Goa government had also approached private telecom service providers to install towers to help the students access their online classes.

For a second year in a row, the classes are being held in online mode for students of all ages, including for those in primary school. There is no clarity on when physical classes will resume or whether they will resume this academic year.

Besides the Valpoi area, students from villages in Sanguem, Dharbandora and Canacona talukas have to trek many miles or climb trees to access a network that is quick enough to allow them to seamlessly buffer videos.

Rane also said he would reach out to Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to help resolve the issue.

“I will be reaching out to Union Minister Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad for his kind intervention in this matter. I assure the people of Surla that we will resolve this on top priority. Since the onset of the pandemic, students have rapidly adapted to online education and to ensure they continue doing so without any hardships, I will resolve this issue on a war footing,” he added.

