Indian student in Dubai wins Diana Award

Paloma Viegas, a 17-year-old Indian student from Goa in Dubai, has been awarded the Diana Award for her work on mental health in schools. She runs a website to promote awareness about mental well-being.

The award instituted in memory of the late Princess of Wales is meant for young people involved in social action or humanitarian efforts. It recognised Viegas, who aspires to become a lawyer, as an innovation leader for the support she has shown to fellow students to express their ideas.

Tessy Ojo, the CEO of The Diana Award said, they congratulate all award recipients from the UK and around the globe, who are changemakers for their generation. “We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens. For over twenty years The Diana Award has valued and invested in young people encouraging them to continue to make positive change in their communities and lives of others.”

Also Read | Goan man accused of killing Irish girl Danielle denied bail

Prince Harry, Diana’s son, addressed the winners via a video. “I am truly honoured to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change-making, and the vital role that you have taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism,” he said. “Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion.”

The Diana Award is given to people aged nine to 25 in honour of their social action or humanitarian work.